Justin Bieber's 'Justice World Tour' Officially Postponed; Set To Kick Off From Feb 2022

Canadian singer, Justin Bieber's much-awaited 2021 tour has been officially postponed to next year in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 scare. While there was a lot of speculation around the Peaches hitmaker's upcoming tour being bumped into next year on social media, the 27-year-old took to his Instagram and Twitter handles to announce the rescheduled dates of his Justice World Tour. His official website, i.e. JustinBieberMusic.com, also revealed that "19 new arena dates" have been added to Justin's postponed tour.

Justin Bieber's tour to kick off from February 2022 in San Diego

After weeks of anticipation, Justin Bieber has finally rescheduled his 2021's Justice World Tour to 2022. The highly-anticipated tour will commence from February 18 next year in San Diego, followed by 51 more cities. While the original tour comprised a total of 45 cities across the United States and Canada, 7 new cities have been added to the list in his latest tour announcement. On May 6, 2021, Justin posted an update about his world tour on Instagram and shared the full list of his shows with their respective dates.

Check out Justin Bieber's Instagram post below:

On the other hand, his official website shared more details about his 2022 tour and wrote, "The 45-date tour has been rerouted and the tour production has been redesigned and will no longer be stopping in stadiums or all markets. 19 new arena dates have been added. Kehlani and Jaden Smith who were originally scheduled to support the tour will not be appearing on the new dates as new support will be added at a later date. Tickets for new shows go on sale to the general public starting Thursday, August 6th at 10 am local time."

Take a look at the full list of shows in Justin Bieber's latest tour here:

February 18, 2022: CA Pechanga Arena, San Diego February 20, 2022: NV T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas February 22, 2022: AZ Gila River Arena, Glendale February 23, 2022: CA The Forum, Inglewood February 26, 2022: WA Tacoma Dome, Tacoma February 28, 2022: CA SAP Center, San Jose March 2, 2022: CA SAP Center, San Jose March 4, 2022: CA Golden 1 Center, Sacramento March 7, 2022: CA Staples Center, Los Angeles March 8, 2022: CA Staples Center, Los Angeles March 11, 2022: OR MODA Center, Portland March 13, 2022: UT Vivint Home Energy Arena, Salt Lake City March 16, 2022: CO Ball Arena, Denver March 18, 2022: OK BOK Center, Tulsa March 21, 2022: GA State Farm Arena, Atlanta March 22, 2022: GA State Farm Arena, Atlanta March 25, 2022: ON Scotiabank Arena, Toronto March 28, 2022: ON Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa March 29, 2022: QC Bell Centre, Montreal March 31, 2022: NJ Prudential Center, Newark April 1, 2022: NY Barclays Center, Brooklyn April 4, 2022: PA PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh April 6, 2022: NC Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro April 7, 2022: FL Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville April 9, 2022: FL Amalie Arena, Tampa, April 11, 2022: FL Amway Center, Orlando April 13, 2022: FL AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, April 19, 2022: OH Heritage Bank Center, Cincinnati April 21, 2022: IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis April 24, 2022: IA Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines April 25, 2022: MO Enterprise Center, St. Louis April 27, 2022: TX Moody Center, Austin April 29, 2022: TX Toyota Center, Houston May 1, 2022: TX American Airlines Center, Dallas May 4, 2022: MO T-Mobile Center, Kansas City May 6, 2022: MN Target Center, Minneapolis May 9, 2022: IL United Center, Chicago May 10, 2022: IL United Center, Chicago May 12, 2022: MI Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids May 14, 2022: NY KeyBank Center, Buffalo May 16, 2022: OH Schottenstein Center, Columbus May 17, 2022: TN Bridgestone Arena, Nashville June 5, 2022: MI Little Caesars Arena, Detroit June 7, 2022: ON Scotiabank Arena, Toronto June 8, 2022: ON Scotiabank Arena, Toronto June 10, 2022: Washington DC Capital One Arena June 13, 2022: NY Madison Square Garden, New York June 14, 2022: NY Madison Square Garden, New York June 16, 2022: PA Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia June 18, 2022: CT Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville June 20, 2022: MA TD Garden, Boston June 24, 2022: WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater, Milwaukee

IMAGE: JUSTIN BIEBER'S INSTAGRAM

