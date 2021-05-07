Last Updated:

Justin Bieber's 'Justice World Tour' Officially Postponed; Set To Kick Off From Feb 2022

Justin Bieber's much-awaited Justice World Tour has been officially postponed to next year due to the ongoing COVID-19 scare. Check out new dates of the tour:

Written By
Kashyap Vora
Canadian singer, Justin Bieber's much-awaited 2021 tour has been officially postponed to next year in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 scare. While there was a lot of speculation around the Peaches hitmaker's upcoming tour being bumped into next year on social media, the 27-year-old took to his Instagram and Twitter handles to announce the rescheduled dates of his Justice World Tour. His official website, i.e. JustinBieberMusic.com, also revealed that "19 new arena dates" have been added to Justin's postponed tour. 

Justin Bieber's tour to kick off from February 2022 in San Diego

After weeks of anticipation, Justin Bieber has finally rescheduled his 2021's Justice World Tour to 2022. The highly-anticipated tour will commence from February 18 next year in San Diego, followed by 51 more cities. While the original tour comprised a total of 45 cities across the United States and Canada, 7 new cities have been added to the list in his latest tour announcement. On May 6, 2021, Justin posted an update about his world tour on Instagram and shared the full list of his shows with their respective dates.

Check out Justin Bieber's Instagram post below:

On the other hand, his official website shared more details about his 2022 tour and wrote, "The 45-date tour has been rerouted and the tour production has been redesigned and will no longer be stopping in stadiums or all markets. 19 new arena dates have been added. Kehlani and Jaden Smith who were originally scheduled to support the tour will not be appearing on the new dates as new support will be added at a later date. Tickets for new shows go on sale to the general public starting Thursday, August 6th at 10 am local time."

Take a look at the full list of shows in Justin Bieber's latest tour here:

  1. February 18, 2022: CA Pechanga Arena, San Diego
  2. February 20, 2022: NV T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
  3. February 22, 2022: AZ Gila River Arena, Glendale
  4. February 23, 2022: CA The Forum, Inglewood
  5. February 26, 2022: WA Tacoma Dome, Tacoma
  6. February 28, 2022: CA SAP Center, San Jose
  7. March 2, 2022: CA SAP Center, San Jose
  8. March 4, 2022: CA Golden 1 Center, Sacramento
  9. March 7, 2022: CA Staples Center, Los Angeles
  10. March 8, 2022: CA Staples Center, Los Angeles
  11. March 11, 2022: OR MODA Center, Portland
  12. March 13, 2022: UT Vivint Home Energy Arena, Salt Lake City
  13. March 16, 2022: CO Ball Arena, Denver
  14. March 18, 2022: OK BOK Center, Tulsa
  15. March 21, 2022: GA State Farm Arena, Atlanta
  16. March 22, 2022: GA State Farm Arena, Atlanta
  17. March 25, 2022: ON Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
  18. March 28, 2022: ON Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa
  19. March 29, 2022: QC Bell Centre, Montreal
  20. March 31, 2022: NJ Prudential Center, Newark
  21. April 1, 2022: NY Barclays Center, Brooklyn
  22. April 4, 2022: PA PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh
  23. April 6, 2022: NC Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro
  24. April 7, 2022: FL Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville
  25. April 9, 2022: FL Amalie Arena, Tampa,
  26. April 11, 2022: FL Amway Center, Orlando
  27. April 13, 2022: FL AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami,
  28. April 19, 2022: OH Heritage Bank Center, Cincinnati
  29. April 21, 2022: IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
  30. April 24, 2022: IA Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines
  31. April 25, 2022: MO Enterprise Center, St. Louis
  32. April 27, 2022: TX Moody Center, Austin
  33. April 29, 2022: TX Toyota Center, Houston
  34. May 1, 2022: TX American Airlines Center, Dallas
  35. May 4, 2022: MO T-Mobile Center, Kansas City
  36. May 6, 2022: MN Target Center, Minneapolis
  37. May 9, 2022: IL United Center, Chicago
  38. May 10, 2022: IL United Center, Chicago
  39. May 12, 2022: MI Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids
  40. May 14, 2022: NY KeyBank Center, Buffalo
  41. May 16, 2022: OH Schottenstein Center, Columbus
  42. May 17, 2022: TN Bridgestone Arena, Nashville
  43. June 5, 2022:  MI Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
  44. June 7, 2022: ON Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
  45. June 8, 2022: ON Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
  46. June 10, 2022: Washington DC Capital One Arena
  47. June 13, 2022: NY Madison Square Garden, New York
  48. June 14, 2022: NY Madison Square Garden, New York
  49. June 16, 2022: PA Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia
  50. June 18, 2022: CT Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville
  51. June 20, 2022: MA TD Garden, Boston
  52. June 24, 2022: WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater, Milwaukee

