Justin Bieber's Most Controversial Moments, From Viral Mugshots To Relationship Feud

The popular American singer Justin Bieber is unquestionably one of the most talented, as well as one of the most controversial, singers of the current generation. The young popstar achieved international stardom at age of 15 with his hit single Baby. Over the years of his successful singing career, Justin was involved in several controversial stories, be it his relationship status with other popular celebrities or public drama news. Check out Justin Bieber's most controversial moments to date.

Breakup and Link-up with Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez had a complicated dating history. Several times, the Sorry singer grabbed the headlines for his breakup and patch up stories with Selena Gomez. Apart from Selena Gomez, Justin allegedly had flings with personalities like Adriana Lima, Shanina Shaik, Kendall Jenner and Sofia Richie, to name a few.

Taylor Swift controversy

In June 2019, Taylor Swift posted an open letter against Scooter Braun (Justin’s manager) and accused him of cataloguing her songs. Bieber had shared screenshots of this event on his Instagram too. Amid the controversy, Justin Bieber was also kicked out of the gym in West Hollywood as Taylor Swift was present there.

The viral mugshots

Justin Bieber was arrested in Miami for drag racing in a rented yellow Lamborghini. According to the international reports, Justin was consequently charged with DUI after failing a sobriety test. The entire controversy hit the media headlines when his mugshot from his first arrest began trending online.

Complaint filed by Justin Bieber's neighbour

Back in the year 2014, the What Do You Mean singer was charged by the Sheriff’s Department after his neighbour accused him of egging his home. According to the international news, an arrest was conducted at the singer’s home and charges were subsequently filed. Justin conclusively paid a sum of $80,000 in compensation to his neighbour.

