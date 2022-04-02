K-pop Band BTS Announces ‘Behind The Stage: Permission To Dance’ Exhibition In Las Vegas

A piece of good news has surfaced online for all BTS fans in the United States. The K-pop all-boy band's entertainment company, Hybe Corporation, on Friday issued an official statement confirming that Las Vegas will be getting an entire exhibition dedicated to the septet and their Permission to Dance concert. The company shared the news via Twitter, writing, “#BTS BEHIND THE STAGE: PERMISSION TO DANCE is coming! Enjoy a unique photography exhibition unveiling behind the scenes of an entire concert experience.”

About 'Behind the Stage: Permission to Dance'

As detailed in the official synopsis of the exhibition “Behind the Stage: Permission to Dance is an intimate photography exhibition that takes fans behind-the-scenes of an entire concert experience. See the band up-close and personal as they give you a glimpse into their process, feel the energy of being in the crowd and share exclusive moments as they prepare, perform and play." The event will take place from April 5 to April 17 between 11 am to 11 pm. For those interested in witnessing the experience with the need to sign up for an entry slot at the pop-up's official website.

BTS to take over the stage of Grammys 2022

The acclaimed K-pop all-boy band has a slew of interesting shows lined up for them. They are gearing up to take over the stage of the Grammys in the month of April. Moreover, the Bangtan Boys have also become the first k-pop band to perform at the musical award function for two years in a row. In addition to this, BTS has also been nominated for the Grammy Awards in the 'Best Pop Duo/Group Performance' category for their hit track Butter.

This also adds another milestone to the group's career as they have become the first K-pop group to be nominated as well as deliver a performance at the prestigious ceremony. Apart from BTS, the lineup for the 64th Grammy Awards performer include Brothers Osborne, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow and Olivia Rodrigo. The ceremony will be held at MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Sunday, April 3 and will be streamed by the CBS Television Network.

