K-pop Band BTS’ Tweet Becomes 'Most Retweeted Tweet' In 2021; See Which One

In 2021, many striking #OnlyOnTwitter musical moments struck a chord with people. They turned to the service to keep themselves entertained, connect with artists and discuss things about music. From K-pop stans, who celebrated globally famous South Korean bands like BTS and BLACKPINK, to lovers of Indian music, who tuned into Spaces by playback singer Armaan Malik, music composer AR Rahman, and others.

Musicians on the micro-blogging site, Twitter also serenaded fans through live concerts on Spaces. Singer Chinmayi Sripaada also hosted several Spaces concerts to engage actively and connect with her fans.

On the list of #OnlyOnTwitter, the most retweeted tweet in music was BTS member Jimin. The singer had posted a pair of selfie pictures where he can be seen flaunting his new haircut.

Most Retweeted Tweet in music: BTS’ Tweet about Jimin’s new haircut

BTS has been leading the K-pop wave in India and other countries. Every tweet from the band inspires a new wave of fan-frenzy on the social networking site. Whether it is a dance performance, a professional update or just a 'hello' from the group members of this much-loved band, their tweets go on to receive millions of retweets. This year, a tweet about band member Jimin getting a new haircut had fans going gaga, making it the most Retweeted Tweet in music conversations in India.

Furthermore, in the Top music conversations in the 2021 category, BTS was also the talk of the country. Especially those people, who ardently follow and enjoy K-pop, had a lot more to talk about this year.

Image: Twitter/@BTS_twt