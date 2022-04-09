South Korean artists including BTS, Psy, and BLACKPINK have completely changed the roundabout of K-pop music across the globe. Now, stepping into their shoes is another all-boy band namely, SEVENTEEN, who's all set to release their first English-language single titled 'Darl+ing'. In recent days, the music group has teased fans with the concept photos and promo of their upcoming track, leaving fans excited.

SEVENTEEN teases promo of 'Darl+ing'

Recently, the group released the trailer of their single accentuated with summer hues and soft-coloured backdrops. The teaser video begins with what appears to be a sunlit memory wall featuring photos and notes of the entire gang. Meanwhile, smiley emoticons and usage of sunflowers bring a new warmth to their vibrant teaser. Although the video only releases a snippet of the track's beat without lyrics, the tempo indicates that 'Darl+ing' is going to be a heartwarming rendition of the group. Watch the 'Darl+ing' teaser below:

Apart from this what leaves fans intrigued is the unusual title of the song. While it reads to be darling, the reason behind the addition of a plus sign in the name is yet unclear. Previously, the group also unveiled the title of the track with a bright poster. Check it out here:

The K-pop band SEVENTEEN consists of 13 members - S.coups, Wonwoo, Mingyu, Woozi, Vernon, Joshua, Jeonghan, DK, Hoshi, Seungkwan, Jun. Dino and The8. The new track is scheduled to be released at 9:30 AM on April 15 (IST). While announcing 'Darl+ing', the group's management agency, Pledis Entertainment, stated

The upcoming digital single is a pre-release song of the fourth studio album scheduled to be released in May and also a song that contains a story that SEVENTEEN wish to tell CARATs all over the world expressed in their own unique sentiment. We ask for your interest and support for SEVENTEEN’s new digital single that will be released on April 15 and also for the fourth studio album in May.

As soon as the teaser was out, fans of the K-pop band went gaga over it. A netizen said, "The vibe was so sweet", and another wrote, "CANT WAIT FOR THIS!!!! LETS GIVE SEVENTEEN ALL THE LOVE THEY DESERVE THIS COMEBACK!!" Take a look at the reactions here:

