K-pop Band The Rose Make A Comeback With 'Beauty And The Beast' Video After 2 Years

South Korean boy band, The Rose officially made their comeback after two years with their latest single, Beauty and the Beast. The comeback single was released on Wednesday, which was accompanied by a dark music video. In the music video, the K-pop group can be seen in a hall with chandelier, giving the viewers dark-fantasy aesthetics feels.

The plot of the single follows the Beauty and Beast story, however, is an expansion that love comes in different forms. It gives a message that one has to follow their heart. Thus, the track focuses on the beauty of true love.

The Rose makes a comeback after a hiatus of 2 years

Beauty and the Beast music video talks about people's perspective on one's love story. The MV's first verse discusses the perspective, while the second verse goes on to talk about the mysterious emtions that awake when in presence of their lover. Its strong booming vocals is what makes the track unusually good to listen. It has electric guitar sound that makes the track ectraordinary.

Reportedly, the song is the last track that the members took part in the production and music video before their mandatory military enlistment. The South Korean boy band said to have penned the song for their fans. Currently, its members- Dojoon, Hajoon, and Jaehyeong are carrying out their military service.

Furthermore, The Rose's agency, J&Star Company announced that their exclusive contract with the boy band has come to an end. Thus, Beauty and the Beast music video will be their last project together. They have requested to support the members in their future activities. In their statement, they said. "The contract will be terminated after the new song, according to a mutual agreement between both sides. We would like to thank the fans for loving The Rose."

The Rose is a four member band- Woosung (vocals, guitar), Dojoon (keyboard), Hajoon (drums), and Jaehyeong (bass). They were a popular indie group before making their debut. The band made its official mainstream release under J&Star Company with the first single titled Sorry, which released in August 2017. The song was named as one of the best K-pop songs of the year by Billboard in December 2017.

Image: Instagram/@official_therose