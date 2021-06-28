K-Pop Boy Band 2PM Makes Comeback After 5 Years With Studio Album 'MUST'

K-Pop boy band 2PM has made its comeback with the release of its seventh studio album MUST. The boy band was on a long hiatus from 2016 when they last released their album Gentleman’s Game. The group took the 5-year break because many of the members of the band enlisted for the mandatory 2-year military service that has to be completed by all the male population of South Korea.

In the music video of the song MUST, members of 2PM are seen in the middle of an apocalypse as a meteor falls. In the video, while everyone else can be seen running for their lives, the members of the boy band seem to be captivated by a girl and seem to get drawn towards her. The video features all six members of the group. Jun. K, Nichkhun, Taecyeon, Wooyoung, Junho and Chansung can be seen dancing and singing flawlessly in the music video.

Nichkhun’s highlight medley

Nichkhun took to his Instagram on June 24 and shared a highlight medley of the album MUST. The release of the highlight medley also coincided with Nichkhun’s birthday. In the medley, all six members of the boy band performed a small part of all the songs that were released in the studio album. Songs from the studio album include Ok or Not, On My Way and Hold You.

2PM Comeback 2021

On June 7, JYP Entertainment shared the first cinematic trailer of the studio album, MUST. The trailer was titled The Hottest Origin and featured all the members of the group. From the trailer release till the release of the studio album, many posters were released by JYP Entertainment featuring the members of 2PM. On June 25, a track film named The Café released on the Twitter handle of the group.

2PM

2PM debuted under JYP Entertainment in 2008 with the single album Hottest Time of the Day. Originally members of 2PM were a part of a large group called One Day. Late,r One Day was divided into two groups 2PM and 2AM. 2PM had 7 members and was lead by Jaebeom. In September 2009, Jaebeom left the group due to a controversy that arose because of some messages in his MySpace account. The group went on to release many albums including 01:59 PM, Hands Up, Grown and Go Crazy!

