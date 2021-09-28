K-pop Girl Group ITZY Dropped Video Of Dance Practice Of Their Latest Song 'LOCO'

South Korean girl group ITZY recently dropped the dance practice video of their song LOCO. LOCO is the title track of the band's first full-length album Crazy In Love that released earlier this month. The dance practice video featured ITZY's members Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna showing off their incredible dance moves.

ITZY drops dance practice video for LOCO

The girl group on September 24, released their first studio album Crazy in Love. The album consisted of sixteen tracks, including the lead single LOCO, whose dance practice video was shared by the group. The girls showed off their dance skills as they performed their synchronised choreography.

Take a look at the video below:

More about ITZY

ITZY was formed by JYP Entertainment and debuted in 2019 with the release of their single album, It'z Different. The group scored one of the biggest Billboard debuts for a new K-pop act in years, with the lead single Dalla Dalla entering at number three and peaking at number two on the World Digital Song Sales chart. The group's accolades include Rookie of the Year at the 34th Golden Disc Awards and Best New Female Artist at the 2019 Melon Music Awards and the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards. On September 1, 2021, it was announced that the girl group would be making its Japanese debut under Warner Japan. Their first Japanese album is titled What'z Itzy.

(Image: @itzy.all.in.us/Instagram)