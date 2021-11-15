K-pop Group Wanna One All Set To Reunite After 3 Yrs Of Disbanding At Mnet's Awards Show

One of the most-awaited reunions in South Korea is finally happening! K-pop group Wanna One is officially all set to reunite for the first time in over three years at the forthcoming 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA), reported South Korean news outlet, Soompi. According to the report, the 2021 MAMA organizers revealed that the boy band will be in the performer line-up for the award ceremony along with the dance crews of the hit show named Street Woman Fighter.

Wanna One reunion to take place at 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards

On Monday, MAMA representatives announced that Wanna One would be reuniting in order to perform at this year’s award ceremony. The report suggests in the statement, the organizers also revealed that dance crews from Mnet’s popular reality dance competition, Street Woman Fighter would also be joining the performer's lineup.

The statement by the organizers who were speaking to SBS news roughly translates, "Wanna One, who set a variety of music records within Korea during their promotions and also played a part in spreading K-pop all over the world, and the Street Woman Fighter crews, who are key players in the K-dance scene and have also played a major role in spreading K-pop all over the world, were both recently confirmed to be attending MAMA on December 11."

"They will be preparing a special performance that will thrill music fans,” the MAMA organizers added. The highly-anticipated reunion would be the K-pop group's first time coming together since they parted ways in the year late 2018. Speculations of the South Korean group's reunion first surfaced earlier this month, when South Korean outlet JTBC reported that the reunion is in the development ahead of the event. As per the report, one of the sources had said, "Talks of reunions often happen annually before [MAMA] ceremonies, but there’s a positive and determined atmosphere to it this time."

The outlet had also claimed that a stage appearance is not the only venture in the cards for their reunion, but also a 'project album and concert' was discussed. However, the official confirmation is yet to be made.

The boy band was originally formed through the second season of Mnet's survival reality series named Produce 101 in 2017. The 11-member K-pop group included NU’EST singer Lee Min-hyun, AB6IX members Lee Dae-hwi and Park Woojin, CIX’s Bae Jin-young, and singers Kang Daniel, Yoon Ji-sung, Ha Sung-woon, Ong Seong-wu, Kim Jae-hwan, Park Ji-hoon, and Lai Kuan-lin.

Image: Instagram/@wannaone.official