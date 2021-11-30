K-pop Groups That Paved The Way For The Genre Internationally Way Before BTS, BLACKPINK

The wave of K-pop swept over the world with bands like BTS and BLACKPINK reigning over multiple prestigious international music charts with every comeback. From Billboards to Grammy, these along with many other South Korean artists have effectively contributed to paving the way for Korean pop music to be enjoyed by non-Korean speakers. From collaborating with Hollywood artists to featuring the front covers of international magazines, the world is currently witnessing the subsequent rise of the genre.

Although the boom of the genre is new to some people, several melophiles would agree that the wave had started several years ago by some of the biggest idol groups of the South Korean industry. Groups like BIGBANG, Girls' Generation, 2NE1 and more were dubbed as the face of K-pop. Before the rise of social media and digital albums, these artists were responsible for paving the way for the genre internationally before BTS, TWICE, BLACKPINK, NCT and others.

1. BIGBANG

Consisting of five members namely G-Dragon, T.O.P, Taeyang, Daesung and Seungri, the idol band debuted under YG Entertainment in 2006. Crowned as 'Kings of K-pop', they are considered as one of the most influential bands in the industry and the first Korean mainstream hip hop idols who also contributed to spreading the Korean Wave internationally. The self-produced band were also touted as trendsetters with the affinity to experiment with their music.

BIGBANG's fifth album Alive made history by becoming the first Korean album to chart on the US Billboard 200. With multiple sold-out world tours, successful solo careers and critically acclaimed albums, the band has already etched itself in the history books. In 2019, the youngest member of the band, Seungri, announced retirement from the entertainment industry following the Burning Sun nightclub scandal. Some of their popular songs are Haru Haru, Bang Bang Bang, Lies, Bae Bae and more.

2. Girls' Generation

After King of Pop, the Queen of Pop, Girls' Generation is next on the list of creating the K-pop frenzy across the world. SM Entertainment's popular girl band SNSD that debuted in 2007 consists of singers Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona, and Seohyun with Jessica parting ways in 2014. Touted as the 'The Nation's Girl Group', their song Gee catapulted them to fame across the world. they went on to release one smash after another over the years with Billboard declaring them as Top K-pop Girl Group of the Past Decade in 2017.

3. 2NE1

Another group under YG Entertainment that debuted in 2009, 2NE1 consisted of Bom, CL, Dara, and Minzy who became the face for their path-breaking music, personality and beauty. Dubbed as the best-selling girl group of all time, the band has released bangers like Fire, I Don't Care, I am the Best, Come Back Home and more with their final studio album, Crush in 2014 landing them at 61 on US Billboard 200 making it the highest-charting K-pop album of all time.

Their member, Minzy, soon announced her departure from the band in 2016 with the rest of the members also announcing disbandment the same year. In 2017, the trio recorded Goodbye as a farewell to their fans.

4. Wonder Girls

JYP Entertainment's top girl group Wonder Girls that debuted in 2019 consisted of Yeeun, Sunye, Sunmi, Hyuna and Sohee. Singer Hyuna promptly left the group and was replaced by Yubin. Their singles I am so Hot and Nobody garnered them intentional fame as they became the first South Korean act to enter the Billboard Hot 100 chart. they also opened for the popular American band Jonas Brothers' World Tour and performed various English songs.

Dubbed as South Korea's Retro Queens, Wonder Girls' music was credited for including the elements of 60s sounds. They took the third spot at Billboard's Top 10 K-pop Girl Groups of the Past Decade.

5. Super Junior

Debuted in 2005 under SM Entertainment, Super Junior consisted of 10 members namely Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Sungmin, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun. Known as the 'King of Hallyu Wave', the band was greatly appreciated for contributing to the Korean wave in the early 2000s through their music and work in the entertainment industry. Their critically acclaimed Sorry Sorry launched them into the international markets in 2009.

The band to dominate the K-pop industry through their solo activities over the years with their member Sungmin going into a hiatus since 2005. They ended up bagging the International Artist and Best Fandom awards at the 2015 Teen Choice Awards.

