K-pop Star Goo Hara's Death Shakes Fans, Starts Online Debate On Depression

K-pop star and television celebrity Goo Hara was found dead at her home in Cheongdam, Seoul on Sunday, November 24, as reported by the local policemen. According to reports, an acquaintance found the 28-year-old dead at her home in southern Seoul and reported it to authorities. The cause of death is still unknown, and police are reportedly going to conduct an autopsy. Meanwhile, they are also searching for a suicide note in Hara’s residence as suicide is considered as an angle in the death by the police. Yonhap news agency also reported that the star had allegedly attempted to commit suicide earlier in May and was hospitalised for the same. Goo was reportedly blackmailed and harassed by her ex-boyfriend after their break up on the accounts of releasing an alleged sex video involving the popstar. Goo Hara had apologized to her fans for the sudden outbreak of her agony.

Her death stirred reports of depression and trauma existing amongst the K-pop fraternity. Many fans called out the bullies for spreading negativity on the internet. Hara is the next victim to depression after Sulli, who was also Hara’s friend and had allegedly committed suicide on October 14, 2019.

Fans and celebrities mourn the death of Goo Hara:

My heart aches. This is honestly so sad fans only realise there impact when someone dies. When your alive no one cares but you die and the whole world is crying when they could've saved you #GooHara

Rest in peace Hara ❤ pic.twitter.com/9m27EymbOZ — lara (@sadgurlio) November 24, 2019

you did so good angel, rest well ♡ #goohara pic.twitter.com/5HMriTRw35 — sunmi pics (@sunmipicss) November 24, 2019

