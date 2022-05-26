Kailash Kher Receives 'unique Affection' From HM Amit Shah; Says 'You're Our Pride'

Indian playback singer Kailash Kher recently shared his happiness and opened up about his experience of meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence. The artiste shared pictures from his meeting with Shah while hailing the leader's visionary mind and even called him 'the pride of the nation.'

The Padma Shri recipient shared a few pictures from his meeting with the Home Minister, where he honoured the politician with a shawl while showing his affection towards the latter. The singer, in his post loosely translated from Hindi, lauded the work done by the minister and wrote, "Whenever there is a meeting with India's brilliant Home Minister Shri @AmitShah, I receive some unique affection. You have been sent by the Supreme Lord. From feeding us mangoes to drinking buttermilk, it just touches our souls. I wish you stay like this. You are our pride."

Kailash Kher meets HM Amit Shah

Earlier, in April, the singer had the privilege to discuss music with Union minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari.

The Allah Ke Bande artiste met the leader as a part of his promotional tour for his music reality show Swarna Swar Bharat, wherein Kher is featured as a judge.

"There are some personalities whose goals are bigger than their life; one of them is Nitin Gadkari Ji. Today, we discussed many meaningful topics. Your love for the music and spiritual initiative Swarna Swar Bharat Show is very inspiring (sic)." Kher wrote then.

Apart from this, Kher was seen meeting several political leaders from time to time in a bid to promote his reality show. The 48-year-old singer also shared a picture of himself alongside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Meanwhile, Kailash Kher also debuted as a producer for the first time with the show.