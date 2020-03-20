'Baby Doll' singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19 in Lucknow: Sources

Singer Kanika Kapoor has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus/COVID-19.

As per ANI sources, she returned from London to Lucknow on Friday and has tested positive for the novel virus. She was a part of four persons who tested positive for it in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

A prominent Bollywood singer is among the four people who have been tested positive for #Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh today. https://t.co/LBvHWkTXnS — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 20, 2020

Singer #KanikaKapoor tests positive for #COVID19

She had returned from the United Kingdom on Sunday, and hidden her travel history from the authorities. Here we can see she’s been taken to KGMU,Lucknow alongwith her family #CoronaVirusUpdate pic.twitter.com/wgGQy5kPUW — Ashish Jaggi (@AshishJaggi_1) March 20, 2020

Kanika is known for her chartbusters, most notably Baby Doll from Sunny Leone-starrer Ragini MMS 2.

Uttar Pradesh had reported 19 cases till now and the figure is set to go up. The number of cases in India has reportedly risen to 209, with four deaths till now.

Meanwhile, the film industry is currently under 'shutdown’ with film associations announcing a halt on shooting till March 31. Celebrities have themselves taken to self-quarantine and self-isolation and have been sharing updates on social media, urging fans to do so too. Movies like Sooryavashi, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and ‘83 have postponed their release dates.

Makers of films affected by the pandemic like Baaghi 3 and Angrezi Medium are also contemplating re-release of their films.

Image credit=Instagram/@kanik4kapoor

