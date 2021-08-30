Kanye West Claims Label Released 'Donda' Without His Approval & Blocked 'Jail 2' Track

Kanye West much-awaited album Donda was released on Sunday after a prolonged wait. The album arrived after the end of the rapper’s third listening party, a Chicago event that featured the controversial appearance of musicians Marilyn Manroe and DaBaby. West has now claimed that his album was released by his label record without his approval. Additionally, he alleged that the song Jail 2 was also blocked by the label.

Kanye West claims his album Donda was released without his approval

The singer/rapper took to his Instagram and shared a statement in which he claimed that his record label Universal Music Group released his new album Donda without his approval. He further claimed that his song Jail 2 was 'blocked' by the label. According to Variety, Jail 2 is the album's 24th track, which was originally unavailable to stream when the album was first released but was later made available. The track has been at the centre of controversy, as it features both Marilyn Manson, who has been accused of sexual assault by several women and DaBaby, who made headlines earlier in the month with his homophobic and insensitive comments about people with HIV/Aids.

Both Manson and DaBaby made appearances at West's third Donda listening event on Thursday in Chicago. Also at the recent listening event, Jay-Z’s verses on Jail were replaced by new verses by DaBaby, which caused a flurry of backlash online, however, the released version reinstates Jay-Z’s appearance. Donda has 27 tracks featuring various artists like the Weeknd, Jay Electronica, The Lox, Young Thug, the late Pop Smoke, Pusha T, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, and Kid Cudi. West last year announced that he was working on an album titled God's Country, West later announced the title had been changed to Donda in honour of his late mother, Donda West.

The album arrives amidst some huge changes in the rapper’s private life. Kanye officially filed to have his name legally changed to Ye. The name change petition came months after the news that he and Kim Kardashian West were heading towards divorce. Kardashian West appeared in the crowd to show her support for both Donda events in Atlanta with their children. At the Chicago event, she made a grand entry at the event dressed up as a bride in Balenciaga Haute Couture, where the duo re-enacted their vows.

(Image Credits: AP)