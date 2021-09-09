Kanye West Gets His 10th No.1 Album As 'Donda' Soars To The Top On Billboard 200

Kanye West returned to the spot of No.1 artist on the Billboard Artist 100 chart, reigning as the top musical act in the U.S. for a third total week, thanks to his latest and 10th studio album Donda. The musician also soared at number one position on Billboard 200, with Donda becoming his 10th No.1 album at Billboard 200. Additionally he became the seventh artist to ever reach the milestone. The album was released on August 29 amidst controversies.

Kanye West's 'Donda' reigns as No.1 album on Billboard 200

As per Billboard, Kanye West landed his 10th No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, as his latest album Donda debuts atop the list with the year’s biggest week for any album: 309,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Sept. 2, according to MRC Data. It surpasses the year’s previous best week when Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour started with 295,000 units. Additionally, Kanye banked 23 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, making him just the second artist to tally at least that many on the chart in a single week. Also as per a report by Daily Mail, Kanye West's tenth album Donda surpassed almost 100 million streams within the first 24 hours of its release on Spotify.

Kanye West's Donda was released on August 29 after the end of the rapper’s third listening party, a Chicago event that featured his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's grand ending dressed as a bride and the controversial appearance of disgraced musicians Marilyn Manroe and DaBaby. The album was embroiled in controversy as it featured Marilyn Manson who was accused of sexual assault by several women, and DaBaby who made headlines earlier in the month with his homophobic and insensitive comments about people with HIV/Aids.

West post the album's release made a claim that his album was released without his consent by his music label Universal Music Group in a now-deleted Instagram post. He further claimed that his song Jail 2 was 'blocked' by the label, but the song was eventually allowed to stream a few hours after the album's release.

