Kanye West Offers Drake An Olive Branch Amid Feud, Invites Him For Concert For Cause

Kanye 'Ye' West has extended an olive branch to Drake amid their ongoing rift. The former has asked his fellow rapper to join him in celebrating their albums that released earlier this year. He added that the 'ultimate purpose' was to release Larry Hoover, the co-founder of the Gangster Disciples gang, who is in jail at the moment and wished to see peace between the two rappers.

Ye accepted that he and Drake had taken digs at each other over the years, and stated that it was time to put it to rest. The event will be held in Los Angeles on December 7. The Donda artist shared that their union will show people how putting one's pride aside would make one achieve things.

Kanye West wants to end rift with Drake, invites him for concert for Larry Hoover

J Prince, CEO of Rap-A-Lot Records, posted a video with Kanye where the latter read the following message on his phone screen:

"I'm making this video to address the ongoing back-and-forth between myself and Drake. Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it's time to put it to rest. I'm asking Drake on December 7 to join me on stage as a special guest to share the two biggest albums of the year live in Los Angeles with the ultimate purpose being to free Larry Hoover. "I believe this even will not only bring awareness to our cause but prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride to the side and come together."

Prince shared that Ye took the message from Hoover well because no one had explained it to the rapper the way he had.

Ye and Drake had started as collaborators, with the latter producing the former's Best I Ever Had in 2009. However, their feud has been intense especially in recent times, with fans believing that they had taken indirect digs at each other, be it the latter's lines in his album Certified Lover Boy, or the former in a group text.

Ye promoting his Donda, the day Drake's Certified Lover Boy released, in the latter's hometown Toronto or Drake sharing an unreleased Kanye West song were other moments in the feud. The latest was Ye sharing on the Drink Champs podcast, that he will beat Drake in a Verzuz.