Kanye West Refutes Rumours Of Launching His NFTs, Requests Fans To Stop Asking Him

Several celebs and prominent figures have taken a digital route and launched their own NFT (non-fungible token), but looks like Kanye West has no plans to launch his NFT. The rapper, who is known as Ye, took to his Instagram and shared a handwritten note and shut down rumours and said that he wasn't interested in NFTs. Ye also asked his fans and followers to stop asking him to launch his NFT.

Kanye West says he is not interested in NFT

Rapper and designer, Kanye West, shut down all rumours and cleared the air via a social media post on Monday night that he has no interest in stepping into the digital world. Kanye West shared a handwritten statement and wrote that he will be creating music and art for the 'real' world and people should stop asking to launch hi own NFT. His statement read, "My focus is on building real products in the real world, real food, real clothes, real shelter. Do not ask me to do a f**king NFT. For now, I'm not on that wave. I make music and products in the real world."

Meanwhile, several artists have jumped on the bandwagon and are making some huge profits out of NFT. Celebs like Shawn Mendes, Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton, Eminem and more have launched their NFTs last year.

Kanye West announces 'Donda 2'

Following the success of his 10th studio album Donda, Kanye West is all set to make Donda 2 and took to his Instagram and made the announcement. Sharing a graphic image of his Chicago childhood home on fire, the rapper announced the album's release date. He wrote, "DONDA2 COMING 2 22 22 EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY FUTURE."

Kanye West's latest album 'Donda'

Donda was released on August 29, 2021, and was a huge success. The album scored the most first-day streams for an album in 2021 on both Apple Music and Spotify and is West's 10th consecutive chart-topper on the US Billboard 200. Donda is nominated for both Album of the Year and Best Rap Album at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, while singles, Jail and Hurricane have been nominated for Best Rap Song and Best Melodic Rap Performance, respectively.

(Image: Instagram/@kanyethegoatwest)