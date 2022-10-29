Kanye West Returns To Twitter Days After Suspension As Elon Musk Takes Over

American rapper Kanye West, who was suspended for posting anti-Semitic remarks on Twitter, is back on the platform a day after billionaire Elon Musk took ownership of the micro-blogging site following his $44 billion deal. According to t Bloomberg, Ye's Twitter page is one of several accounts that might act as a gauge for how Musk will run the business. Musk has indicated he doesn't believe in lifelong bans.

Kanye's Twitter account was restricted earlier this month after he posted anti-semitic comments on the platform, thereby violating its policy. The Donda singer's tweet read,

"I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."

Soon after the tweet went viral on social media, several celebrities like his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, model Gigi Hadid, and comedian and presenter Howard Stern slammed the rapper over the same. Not only this but over 8 organizations and two-star athletes distanced themselves from Ye. Adidas also ended its partnership with Ye's Yeezy brand which dropped its estimated worth to $400 million, as per Forbes. After his fallout, Ye said that he will buy Parler, a social media app that has become a haven for conservatives, in order to give the right to people to freely express themselves.

Elon Musk takes over Twitter

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, sacked Parag Agrawal, an Indian-American, and other top executives on Friday as he finalised his $44 billion takeover offer and assumed control of the social media company. Other than Agrawal, Musk also ousted the chief financial officer (CFO) of Twitter Ned Segal, top legal and policy executive Vijaya Gadde, and general counsel Sean Edgett.

On Saturday, Musk headed to his Twitter account and stated that no banned Twitter accounts will be restored before a review by the new "content moderation council". The tweet read, "

"To be super clear, we have not yet made any changes to Twitter’s content moderation policies."

