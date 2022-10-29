Kanye West Reveals His Anti-Semitic Comments Cost Him USD 2 Billion In A Single Day

It's been over a month since American rapper Kanye West has been embroiled in controversies. From his 'White Lives Matter' t-shirt to his remarks on the Jewish community, Ye has created a buzz on the internet on several issues. The Donda rapper's recent actions have led him to lose partnerships with several big brands such as Balenciaga, Gap, Adidas and more. Opening up about the same, West headed to his Instagram handle and revealed that his anti-semitic comments have cost him USD 2 million. Not only this, Ye's Twitter, as well as Instagram accounts, were also locked.

"Ari Emanuel. I lost 2 billion dollars in one day. And I'm still alive. This is a love speech. I still love you. God still loves you. Money is not who I am. The people are who I am," wrote Kanye in his Instagram post.

The post came a few days after Ariel Zev (Ari) Emanuel, CEO of the entertainment and media agency Endeavor, asked companies to not do business with West.

Recently, American clothing and accessories retailer, Gap announced that it is ending its partnership with Ye's Yeezy. "In September, Gap announced the ending of its Yeezy Gap partnership. Our former partner's recent remarks and behaviour further underscore why. We are taking immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap products from our stores and we have shut down Yeezygap.com," the statement by the brand read.

This came after sportswear giant Adidas cut ties with the rapper. Adidas said on Tuesday that it conducted a “thorough review" and would immediately stop production of its line of Yeezy products and stop payments to Ye and his companies. The sportswear company said it was expected to take a hit of up to 250 million euros ($246 million) to its net income this year from the move.

Kanye West loses Billionaire status

As per Page Six, a Forbes report stated that West's net worth has been reduced to USD 400 million after Adidas ended its partnership with Yeezy. The Yeezy deal accounted for USD 1.5 billion of his net worth. It is pertinent to note that West had been collaborating with the sports brand giant with his Yeezy footwear line since 2013.

The whole controversy started after West made anti-Semitic remarks on social media. He tweeted that he was going “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE”. The tweet read,

"I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."

Image: AP