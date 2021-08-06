Kanye West's Album, 'Donda' Still Unfinished; Netizens React Hilariously

Kanye West, one of the phenomenal American musicians, recently performed his highly-anticipated albums, DONDA in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 6, 2021. The venue was the same place where he gathered his fans two weeks ago to uncover his 10th studio album, Donda. Though the live stream of the performance was top-notch, the fans were left baffled when they learnt that the Donda album was still unfinished after so long.

Kanye West recently launched another live stream on Apple Music and began playing the album around 10:27 p.m. The album that was played in the event illustrated many songs that were shared earlier. Even Young Thug and Kid Cudi appeared performing to the song Remote along with other new songs with Lil Yachty and Lil Durk. The live show depicted Kanye West circling around the stadium and ending the show with the song No Child Left Behind, during which he was seen hundreds of feet above in the air.

Fans drop in funny memes as they await the release of Kanye West’s Donda

As the fans were assured by the singer about the release of Donda album, they were in vain when they realised that the album didn’t appear on either Apple Music or Spotify by 9:30 p.m. Pacific time. The version of Donda that Kanye West performed to was much longer and expansive than the one he played last month.

As the fans were left devastated to learn that the album was yet to be released, they began sharing hilarious memes to express their sorrow. One of the memes depicted how a man was getting his haircut done that addressed the fact that how Kanye West was doing everything but releasing the album. Another meme stated that the artist did not release the album because someone forgot to bring him down while he was waiting in the air. Another fan dropped in a meme depicting how she was crying after learning that Kanye hadn’t unveiled his album yet while another one added a clip illustrating boys getting crazy as they await the release of Kanye West album. Take a look at some of the hilarious memes dropped by fans as they wait for the release of the album.





kanye doing everything rn BUT dropping the album #DONDA pic.twitter.com/tCV7JM2NhC — Osama Bin Guapo 🔴 (@1saucestain) August 6, 2021

They forgot to cut Kanye down, that’s why he hasn’t dropped the album yet. #DONDA pic.twitter.com/5MN2LHAmHD — I Only Exist Online (@FVCKDESERTROSE) August 6, 2021

me to me because Kanye still hasn't dropped #DONDA pic.twitter.com/v3deSYym2h — ᶜʰᵃⁿⁿᵉˡˡᵉ (@lisazwayne) August 6, 2021

Kanye after making everybody think #DONDA was about to drop today. pic.twitter.com/wkeh9qhKk8 — Smoove (@jus_Tyawn) August 6, 2021

I’m not even a huge Kanye fan but even I’m mad that #DONDA hasn’t dropped at this point 😭 — EmortalMarcus (@emortalmarcus1) August 6, 2021

IMAGE: AP

