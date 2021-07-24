Kanye West's Donda Official Release Date Set To August 6th; Says Justin Laboy

Kanye West's fans who were left wondering why the rapper's latest album 'Donda' had not made it to music streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music can now rest assured. American media personality Justin Laboy has confirmed that Kanye West has moved the release date of his new album to August 6. The decision has reportedly been taken to give fans 'the best possible product' without rushing the process. The rapper has also thanked fans for their patience.

Donda release date

Fans believed that Kanye West's new album 'Donda' would drop on Friday, July 23, since the rapper had held a massive listening event held at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium to officiate the release on the day. Even though Kanye West turned up after a 110 minute-wait to release his album in front of 42,000 people in the stadium, the wait was worth it, since it helped scores of fans hear the album as it dropped.

However, as other fans rushed to catch the new album on Apple Music and Spotify they realized that Donda had not been released yet. Shortly after queries on 'Why Kanye West's Donda is not on Spotify yet', 'Donda Spotify release date,' and 'Why Donda is not on Apple Music yet', began to emerge on social media. Well, now Justin Laboy who had been closely monitoring updates on Kanye West's 'Donda' album has confirmed that it will release on August 6.

KANYE WEST WILL MOVE THE RELEASE DATE OF DONDA TO AUGUST 6TH. THANKS FOR YOUR PATIENCE ❤️ HE WANTS TO GIVE HIS FANS THE BEST POSSIBLE PRODUCT WITHOUT RUSHING ANYTHING. HE LOVES YALL WITH ALL OF HIS HEART. GOD BLESS 🙏🏾 #DONDA #RESPECTFULLY — Respectfully Justin (@JustinLaboy) July 24, 2021

Donda Spotify release date

With the new Donda release date confirmed, Spotify listeners can expect to catch West's new album from August 6, nearly 2 weeks after it was originally intended. Likewise, it is expected that Apple Music listeners will also be able to listen to the new album on August 6. The 22-time Grammy winner's latest album named after his mother 'Donda West', is a follow-up to his 2019 gospel-themed album 'Jesus is King,' and features gospel themes, hip-hop vibes, his Auto-Tune vocals, and recorded speeches made by his mother.

Here is the full track-list of 'Donda'

"Donda"

"Remote"

"Daylight"

"Jonah"

"Hurricane"

"No Child Left Behind"

"New Again"

"I Know God Breathed on This"

"24"

"You're Gonna Be OK"

"Come to Life"

