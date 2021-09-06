Kanye West's 'Donda' Storm Continues, Now Rapper Ties With Eminem For Billboard 200 Record

Kanye West's latest album Donda might have been mired in controversies and delays, but the record seems to be attracting listeners galore. Though the opinions on the album may be divided, the statistics show that it is being heard by millions. A proof of this was the rapper going on to become the artist with the most consecutive albums in Billboard 200 charts, tying with Eminem.

Kanye West ties with Eminem for Most No.1 albums in a row on Billboard 200

As per reports, Kanye West topped the Billboard 200 charts with sales to the tune of 3,09,000 units in its very first week. The figures have been compiled with the help of 272,000 streaming equivalent album units, 37,000 pure album sales as well as 357.39 million on-demand streams of the tracks in the album.

Kanye thus entered the top of the Billboard 200 charts again, making it his 10th album in a row that has notched up the feat. This journey that started with 2005 album Late Registration and it also includes his 8 solo albums on the trot too.

His feat also put him in an elite list consisting of Elvis Presley, Barbra Streisand, Jay-Z and Bruce Springsteen, of artists having ten or more top-of-the-charts ventures.

Donda consists of 27 songs, and provides a playing time of 100 minutes. The album also consists of collaborations with Ariana Grande, DaBaby, Lil Baby, Marily Manson, The Weekend, Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, Young Thug, Roddy Ricch and others.

The one-day figures for Donda were also record-breaking on many platforms. The album hit the top of Apple Music's Top Albums chart in 152 countries in just one day of its release. It also became the most-streamed album in a single day in 2021, as well as making Kanye West the most-streamed artist in a single day this year.

Overall, it was the third-most streamed album in Apple Music history of all time. 19 songs also entered the Top 20 on Apple Music's Daily 100 Global songs list.

Kanye also became the most-streamed artist in a single day on Spotify this year. This was after it notched 94 million streams by then.