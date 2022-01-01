Katy Perry Dons Unique 'beer Can' Outfit For 'Play' Performance On New Year; Fans React

Hollywood singing sensation Katy Perry who is known for her sartorial dressing sense and quirky outfits, recently left her fans stunned with her new outfit. As per Fox News, the 37-year-old singer wore a beer can outfit for her jaw-dropping performance for the opening night of the 'Play' residency in Las Vegas.

Perry pulled out all the stops for the opening night of 'Play' at Resorts World Las Vegas, where she performed on stage in a variety of wild outfits, including a dress featuring a beer can bra fit that actually poured out a beverage. Fans cheered for the 'Hot n Cold' songstress when she stepped out in a silver sequined mini-dress, complete with two beer cans as her upper top.

Soon after her performance in LA, her fans could not control their excitement and shared their take on the same. One of the netizens shared the video from the concert and wrote, “What a gracious thing @katyperry did for Regina. As a Mom to watch your daughter's idol take the time to acknowledge her and shake her hand made my heart melt.”

Another user wrote, “Katy Perry’s ‘#PLAYMushroom outfits are SEEERRRRRVIIIIING!’ while giving a glimpse of all her stunning looks from the concert. A third user chimed in and wrote, “Happy New Year!!! May 2022 be as awesome as Katy Perry’s sexy pizza dancer #katyperry #CNNNYE #pizzadancer..”

Apart from showcasing her unique outfits, the singer also pulled drag queen Joella Perry from Corona, California from the crowd to perform a high-kicking dance routine before falling over. The main highlight of the concert was a dancing toilet brush, a toothbrush, toothpaste, and a plunger along with a big, red singing toilet.

