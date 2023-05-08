Katy Perry Exudes 'baroque Grandeur' At King Charles III Coronation Concert

King Charles III and Queen Camilla were coronated on May 6. A day after, a star-studded concert was organised at Windsor Castle in Berkshire. Singer Katy Perry, who attended the coronation ceremony of King Charles III performed at the concert.

The singer was dressed in a custom Vivienne Westwood gold bespoke corset ballgown. The 18th-century-inspired dress was handcrafted for the special occasion and was designed to "exude baroque grandeur," according to the brand. Perry's draping was inspired by a bridal look from the British House's 2006 Spring/Summer Gold Label collection. She performed her hit songs including Roar and Firework. In the viral videos, Princes Charlotte can be seen singing along with Katy. Take a look at the tweets below.

Katy Perry performing “Firework” at King Charles’ Coronation concert. pic.twitter.com/4Jn9QG3LIV — Katy Perry Activity (@KatyActivity) May 7, 2023

Katy Perry performing “Roar” orchestral version at the #CoronationConcert .



pic.twitter.com/pxSdmUkIkX — Katy Perry Today (@todaykatyp) May 7, 2023

Princess Charlotte singing along to Katy Perry’s ‘Roar’ at the #CoronationConcert 😍 pic.twitter.com/9gILakGXVr — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) May 7, 2023

The singer dedicated her song Firework to thank King Charles III for "bringing out the firework in so many young people" through his work. While addressing the audience, she said, "I am so happy to be here with you people. I love you so much." She also shared that she brought her mom Mary along with her to the UK for the coronation event. Perry shared a series of photos from her performance. Sharing the photos on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "My #idol set is a little different today. #CoronationConcert." Take a look at her post below.

About King Charles III Coronation

King Charles III was crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6. The coronation concert was attended by several notable celebrities including Sonam Kapoor, singer Katy Perry, post-punk experimental musician Nick Cave, TV duo Ant and Dec, singer Lionel Ritchie, Mr. Bean actor Rowan Atkinson, and Stephen Fry among others. Several figures from the political world such as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, and U.S. First Lady Jill Biden also attended the coronation.