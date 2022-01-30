Katy Perry Has Fans Swooning With 'Never Really Over' Performance On 'SNL'; Watch

Katy Perry is known for her extravagant and over the top live performances and the singer recently completed her Las Vegas concerts in Ceasar Palace. Katy was the musical guest on the January 29th episode of Saturday Night Live along with host Willem Dafoe.

The singer sang her new single When I’m Gone and a stripped-down version of her old song Never Really Over. As the SNL episode went live, fans took to social media and praised Perry's performance and said that the performance gave them 'Alice In Wonderland' vibes.

Katy Perry impresses fans with 'SNL' performance

For her first performance, Katy Perry performed her new single When I'm Gone and wore a red leather outfit and a mushroom top. Her collaborator Alesso also joined the stage with a few dancers dressed up as mushrooms. Later, Katy wore a fluffy baby blue dress and sand a stripped-down version of her song Never Really Over.

Fans took to their social media handles and praised Perry's unique performance. One user wrote, "Katy Perry vocal on snl is SPECTACULAR especially with the full-blown choreography, one of the best female artist in the game rn #snl #KatyonSNL. (sic)" Another user wrote, "Never thought I would be vibing to @katyperry but that first set on@nbcsnl was probably the best thing I’ve seen on SNL from a musical guest. (sic)" Take a look at some more reactions below:

Katy Perry vocal on snl is SPECTACULAR especially with the full blown choreography ,one of the best female artist in the game rn #snl #KatyonSNL — Emily Brandwich (@emilybrandwichj) January 30, 2022

Never thought I would be vibing to @katyperry but that first set on @nbcsnl was probably the best thing I’ve seen on SNL from a musical guest. — Blahblaher (@Blahblaher5) January 30, 2022

Katy Perry was heavenly on SNL pic.twitter.com/Vl7kNLl9g6 — JG (@prismaticjg) January 30, 2022

This version of NRO.. her emotions omg… she slayed!



KATY PERRY ON SNL pic.twitter.com/8NEi0Xutyy — wendy (@perryspop) January 30, 2022

A look at Katy Perry's records

Katy Perry is one of the world's best-selling music artists, having sold over 143 million records worldwide. She has nine Billboard Hot 100 number one singles, three Billboard 200 number one albums and has received various accolades, including four Guinness World Records. Perry has been included in the annual Forbes list of highest-earning women in music from 2011 to 2019. Her Super Bowl halftime show performance is the most-watched in history. Guinness World Records announced two days after the singer's halftime show that it garnered 118.5 million viewers in the United States, becoming the most-watched and highest-rated show in Super Bowl history.

Perry rose to fame with her second studio album and major-label debut, One of the Boys, a pop-rock album containing her debut single I Kissed a Girl and follow-up single Hot n Cold, which respectively reached number one and three on the US Billboard Hot 100.

(Image: @nbcsnl/Instagram)