Katy Perry On Her Motherhood Journey: ‘She Is Everything I Was Ever Looking For’

Pop singer Katy Perry recently opened up about her motherhood journey in a cover story interview for LuisaViaRoma's first issue of LVR Magazine. The singer gave birth to a girl child in August 2020 and named her Daisy Dove, whom she shares with Orlando Bloom. According to People Magazine, she shared several aspects about raising her daughter in the interview.

Katy Perry on raising Daisy Dove

She began by speaking about raising her daughter in the pandemic. She said, “I was grateful for the opportunity to be present. I mean, I still would have been, but I would have had FOMO (fear of missing out) scratching at me just a hot bit. Not really, though. She is everything I was ever looking for.”

Bloom is currently shooting for Carnival Row, for which he is in Prague. However, the singer tries to be around him whenever possible. She said, “We visit him a lot.” She also opened up about her little adventures with her daughter and mentioned, “I love carrying her on me or going for walks all day with the stroller. She points at things and says 'da,' to which I say, 'yes, that is a cat,' or 'that is a tree.’”

The Roar singer prioritises the happiness of Daisy Dove and herself when it comes to the manner in which she chooses to parent. In the interview, according to ANI, she said, “Her schedule fluctuates. In the beginning, I worried about a schedule but decided I won't be that mom. All that matters is that everyone is happy.” She also said she loves that she has the “opportunity to parent in a way that one hopes it was done for them, maybe better. I don't know if anyone gets it right."

The singer also spoke about the music she and Daisy listen to together. She mentioned she plays songs by Bill Withers and Stevie Wonder. Speaking about playing soul music for Daisy she said, “I thought, oh my god, she doesn't even know new music!”

Katy Perry recently celebrated her daughter’s first birthday with a heartwarming post. She called Daisy her ‘love’ in the tweet she posted on the occasion. She wrote, “1 year ago today is the day my life began… Happy first Birthday my Daisy Dove, my love.”

1 year ago today is the day my life began… Happy first Birthday my Daisy Dove, my love. ♥️ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 26, 2021

(With input from ANI)

(Picture Credits: Katy Perry-Instagram)