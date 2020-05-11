Katy Perry Talks About Mood Swings, Says She Cries While Doing Simple Tasks

Singer Katy Perry graced the SHEIN Together live-stream event and performed a handful of songs for her fans. According to a news agency, the singer also opened up about her pregnancy. She discussed her hormonal changes and the mood swings that come with her pregnancy.

Katy Perry talks pregnancy and mood swings

Katy Perry said that it has been difficult for her to adjust to the quarantine lifestyle during the pregnancy. She revealed that she has her good days but struggles on other days. The Fireworks singer added that there are times when she cries on looking down at her toes or simply cries while doing simple tasks.

Perry thinks that it is hormonal and she is not used to being around many people who are all in a confined space for a long time. She added that she is used to going out all the time. Katy Perry further said that she is used to having her alone time but has nowhere else to go because of the stay at home orders implemented amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

The singer also revealed that she has found a way to escape without leaving her home. She added that she spends time inside the car a lot and called it 'her safe space'. Katy Perry had earlier said that she misses drinking alcoholic beverages during the pregnancy.

Perry seems to be embracing all her changes that are coming with the pregnancy. She also pointed out that there are some people who are gaining or losing the "COVID-15 weight" while she might be gaining "COVID 30". Adding that she eats for two, Katy Perry said that she looks different every week.

In an earlier interview with the radio show Ryan Seacrest, the singer admitted that she is facing some tough challenges due to the isolation. She also said to the host that being pregnant amid a pandemic is something she will never forget.

When her pregnancy rumours started doing rounds, the singer confirmed it through her music video for Never Worn White. Katy Perry is expecting her first child with her fiance Orlando Bloom. The duo was set to have a wedding in Japan during the first half of 2020 but decided to push it due to the ongoing pandemic.

