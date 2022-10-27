Katy Perry’s Mid-concert Eye Glitch During Stage Performance Leaves Netizens Worried

Pop sensation Katy Perry had her fans worried after a clip of her eye flickering on stage went viral on social media. The viral video saw the Dark House crooner blinking with one eye while her other eye remained closed during a concert in Las Vegas. She touched the side of her face in an attempt to correct it, which allowed her to properly open them. Katy Perry wore a silver garment made of crushed soda cans during the performance to create the desired appearance.

Katy Perry’s mid-concert eye glitch leaves fans worried

In the clip posted on TikTok, Katy Perry has one eye closed and the other flickers open and shut. Her eyes return to normal after the singer touches her face a few times. Soon after the video went viral on internet, her fans headed to the micro-blogging site and expressed concern over the same.

After the pics surfaced online, Perry's fans wondered if she was okay and what was wrong with the artist's right eye. A Twitter user shared a video from the concert which is focussing on the singer's face and wrote, "Malfunction of the "Clone" of Katy Perry. In the concert of the American singer #KatyPerry, there is nothing out of the ordinary, just a small system error #Marix ... The show goes on. A strange video of the singer on stage appears on networks."

💊 Mal funcionamiento del "Clon" de Katy Perry.



En el concierto de la cantante estadounidense #KatyPerry no hay nada fuera de lo común, solo un pequeño error del sistema #Marix ...



El espectáculo continúa.



Aparece en redes un extraño video de la cantante en el escenario. pic.twitter.com/0eVTxjucXl — Raul Gomez (@ragodiaz) October 26, 2022

Another fan hilariously tweeted that Katy Perry has a button on her face that opens her eye, while another one wrote, "As much as I want to see Katy Perry was glitching, after looking at it close it’s pretty clear that her fake eyelash gets stuck. It makes sense that she would put her finger on her temple to stretch the skin around the eye To get it unstuck without tearing off the eyelash."

Katy perry has a button on her face that opens her eye pic.twitter.com/vveH8jVLCC — RYAN ✈ (@ragingryannn) October 24, 2022

As much as I want to see Katy Perry was glitching, after looking at it close it’s pretty clear that her fake eyelash gets stuck. It makes sense that she would put her finger on her temple to stretch the skin around the eye To get it unstuck without tearing off the eyelash — Sideshow Bob (@BobsLessons) October 26, 2022

Has anyone tried turning Katy Perry off and back on again? #EyeOfThePfizer — 🇨🇦Unacceptable CanadianGirl🇨🇦TrudeauMustGo🇨🇦 (@AreOhEssEyeEe) October 26, 2022

Image: Instagram/@AreOhEssEyeEe