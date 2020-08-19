Exclusive: Kavita Seth Comments On Sonu Nigam's 'music Mafia' Row, Says 'It Might Be True'

In an exclusive interview with Republic World, Bollywood singer Kavita Seth spoke about Sonu Nigam’s music mafia claims. Kavita mentioned that Sonu Nigam has spoken about the mafia row, 'only if he has suffered'. She also spoke about how her son has contributed to her wide range of music.

Also Read | MHA Allows Foreign Journalists & Their Dependents To Enter India Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Kavita on Sonu's 'music mafia' stance

Kavita said, “Any artist will only speak about this openly, after scrutinising the consequences of their statements on their career. Sonu Nigam might have truly suffered and that’s why he has spoken about the music mafia openly. If an artist like him has spoken about it publicly, then it might be surely true. If it is happening, it should stop immediately, as creativity suffers and takes a toll amid all this."

"I entered the industry 15 years ago, however, since the past five years, the scene in the music industry has been destroyed. Remixes have become the new normal and many makers don’t promote good songs in their films. Creativity should be given its own space," the singer further added.

Also Read | Vande Bharat Mission: Hong Kong Bans Air India Flights Over COVID-19 Related Issues

Kavita speaks about her son

Speaking about her children's contribution to her music, Kavita Seth said, "First I used to sing only Indian classical songs like Ghazals and Qawwalis, however, now, I have learnt to listen to different kinds of music. Recently, while travelling, my son introduced me to semi Lebanese-Israeli music, which was so good. I have started listening to Korean and Chinese music too."

Speaking further about it, Kavita added, "Thanks to them, my musical range has expanded and I have become more open to different kinds of music. My son Kavish recently made his own instrument called Noori, which has now become the only musical instrument to be invented post the country's independence. We three (Kavita and her two sons) have a very different approach to music."

Also Read | MHA Allows Foreign Journalists & Their Dependents To Enter India Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Kavita’s last project:

Best known for her classic Ghazals and Sufi music, Kavita Seth is the lead singer of the renowned Sufi musical group, Karwaan Group. She kickstarted her musical journey with Satish Kaushik’s film, however, her claim to fame is Gunja Sa Koi Iktara song. Kavita last joined hands with Mira Nair for A Suitable Boy.

Starring Tanya Maniktala, Mikhail Sen, Danesh Razv, Ishaan and Tabu in the leading roles, A Suitable Boy is a vast, panoramic tale, which charts the fortunes of four large families and explores India and its rich culture at a crucial point in its history. A Suitable Boy also stars Ram Kapoor and Sharvari Deshpande in prominent roles. The series is directed by Mira Nair.

Also Read | Vande Bharat Mission: Hong Kong Bans Air India Flights Over COVID-19 Related Issues

(Image credits: Kavita Seth Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.