Kim Garam's Contract With HYBE Gets Terminated; Singer Removed From Girl Group LE SSERAFIM

LE SSERAFIM member Kim Garam will no longer be associated with the popular girl group after HYBE Labels/Source Music announced that they're terminating her contract. A notice was issued via LE SSERAFIM's Weverse page, revealing that the band will continue to operate as a five-member group without Garam, with the agency also assuring their full support to them.

HYBE Corporation has previously faced immense flak for not taking immediate action against Kim Garam, following allegations of school violence in April. According to Soompi, the agency had earlier denied these allegations against Kim, who debuted with LE SSERAFIM on May 2 with FEARLESS.

Kim Garam's contract with HYBE gets terminated

The recent announcement shed light on Garam's whereabouts as well as LE SSERAFIM's future without her. "Hello. This is HYBE Labels/Source Music. We would like to tell you about LE SSERAFIM member Kim Garam's whereabouts and LE SSERAFIM's future activities. We have decided to terminate our exclusive contract with Kim Garam," the statement read.

The agency further apologised to all the fans for any inconvenience due to the controversy, adding that they'll continue to support LE SSERAFIM as a 5 member group.

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused to fans and many others due to the controversy over Kim Garam. In the future, LE SSERAFIM will be active in a 5-member group. We will do our best to support LE SSERAFIM so that they can continue to grow as artists. thank you," the announcement concluded.

Kim Garam had been embroiled in school bullying accusations, with individuals claiming to be her schoolmates sharing evidence of her violence. Several pieces of information, including chats on social media, were released by victims showcasing how Kim bullied younger students if they failed to greet her. When the case and accusations grew manifold, Kim went on a hiatus and subsequently got evicted from LE SSERAFIM.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KIM_GARAM.OFFICIAL)