Kim Woojin’s Agency Takes Legal Action Against Sexual Harassment Allegations

Kim Woojin of the Korean Stray Kids was accused of sexual harassment by an anonymous Twitter user. However, Kim Woojin and his agency 10x have denied these allegations and are taking legal action against the accuser.

Allegations Against Kim Woojin

Ex-Stray Kids member Kim Woojin was accused by an anonymous Twitter user in September 2020 of sexual harassment. The user stated that she had visited Korea and went to a bar on April 29, 2020, where Kim Woojin allegedly approached her and her friend while introducing himself as a K-pop star and eventually touched their bodies without permission.

That same month, Kim Woojin and his agency 10x filed a complaint with the Seoul Metropolitan Agency against the initial accuser and the netizens who spread the rumour for defamation and insult. The investigation is currently ongoing. The agency head Yoon Yi Sak told Soompi “In addition to the sexual harassment case, Kim Woojin is being attacked with ridiculous claims and even fake, edited photos of him unclothed.”

The agency is leaving no stone unturned to prove the artist’s innocence. According to Soompi, a source from 10x stated that the initial accuser had posted a photo on Twitter taken at a table in a bar as evidence. The picture showed the torso of a man wearing a grey t- and sitting on the opposite side of the person taking the photo. The accuser explained that the grey t- was the same one that Kim Woojin was wearing in a photo he uploaded on April 29, 2020, the same day the accuser claimed he had harassed her.

The source further added that unlike what was suggested in the photo that was posted as evidence of Kim Woojin’s sexual harassment, he had never been to the place shown in the photo. In fact, the photo in question had been publicly posted by a completely unrelated man to his own social media account after he took the photo at a bar in the neighbourhood of Itaewon in Seoul. This shows that the photo was stolen without permission by someone who found it by searching it online and used it to create rumours.

The agency also shared that Kim Woojin had a very hard time because of the rumours created by certain malicious international K-pop fans. The agency also informed that they have officially appointed and submitted a complaint. Though the agency cannot clarify everything they have identified certain netizens and are in the process of investigating them. Tye agency sticks to their statement of Kim Woojin being innocent and they are ready to take strict measures without any form of negotiation or leniency.

Kim Woojin's Instagram

Kim Woojin's Instagram page has people supporting him and standing by him. His recent post on Instagram has comments filled with supportive messages- from fans. out the comments below;

Kim Woojin From Stray Kids

Kim Woojin debuted as a Stray Kids member in 2018. He was the lead vocalist and one of the oldest Stray kids members. However, he left in 2019 due to personal reasons.

