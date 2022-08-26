KK's Daughter Taamara Performs Her First Gig With Shaan; 'Dad’s Gonna Be Sitting There...'

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK's demise was a great blow to the music industry that sent shock waves across. Apart from his fans, his family is still finding the strength to cope with the tragic loss. Recently, to celebrate the musician's 54th birth anniversary, his daughter gave a special musical tribute.

Taamara Krishna, the daughter of late singer KK, on Thursday, gave her first performance with singer Shaan and shared photos of the same on her Instagram. Along with the pictures, the young singer emotionally wrote how she wished her father would have been present for her first-ever on-stage performance.

KK's daughter gives musical tribute to father in first gig

Taamara, who has often shared heart-warming posts about her father on Instagram, dedicated her gig to KK and called it an ‘overwhelming’ experience in the note. Sharing the photos on Instagram, she wrote, "First gig! Was an amazingly overwhelming experience! Thanks to all the amazing artists who joined us! And special thanks to @singer_shaan uncle for making it really fun to sing ‘it’s the time to disco’ and just being really encouraging and supportive, dad will be smiling somewhere! Can’t believe what’s happening, and can’t stop wishing dad was here with us."



Apart from Taamara and Shaan, the pictures also featured Armaan Malik and her brother Nakul Krishna along with Benny Dayal, Papon, and Dhwani present at the concert to witness the spectacular tribute. The tribute concert was held on the occasion of KK's first birth anniversary on August 23 after the famous singer's death in May this year due to cardiac arrest.

Soon after Taamara shared the post, fans showered the young singer with immense love and appreciation while remembering the soulful voice of her father, a late singer. One of the fans recalled the surreal voice of KK and wrote, "Your dad was totally jamming with y’all!! He lives in you." Another fan of the late singer wrote, "Your dad is watching from heaven and shining. God bless u Jyoti aunty, Taamara di, Nakul bhaiya." A third follower commented, "Just looking like your dad while performing."

Taamara shared another post on Instagram where she gave a shout-out to the entire team who arranged the musical tribute. Thanking her father's band, Taamara wrote, "Dads band has been so so encouraging and supportive too, they’ve made the whole process of performing so comfortable, especially for me, they really ease my nerves, and I feel very at home on stage, because it feels like dad has left all his angels with us on stage, it feels like there’s some of dad in everyone on stage. And it’s such a privilege to perform with the band, that made bands a thing in India, for Bollywood live gigs. Hope to catch up to your musicianship soon and not let you’ll miss dad too much."

IMAGE: Instagram/taamara.krishna