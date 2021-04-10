KMCA Files A Complaint Against 'BTS Law' That Postpones Military Enlisting For Pop Artists

Korea Music Content Association or KMCA, regarded as one of the major entertainment agencies, has filed a complaint against a law amendment that is popularly referred to as BTS law. The said amendment allows select pop artists from the country to postpone their military service till the age of 30. While it has been welcomed by many in K-Pop music, the KMCA has shown its disapproval towards the amendment. Following are more details about this law and the amendment, along with the reason specifies by KMCA behind their complaint.

Korea Music Content Association against the ‘BTS law’

Last year, the South Korean government made an amendment to the Military Services Act, that makes it mandatory for all able-bodied men to enlist in the military by the time they are 28 years old and complete their set tenure. The amendment, however, states that all the pop culture artists who have been the recipients of the cultural medals and government awards in the country can delay their enlist till their 30 years of age, according to Korea JoongAng Daily. However, KMCA and other agencies believe that due to its specific criteria, no other artists besides the BTS members can qualify for this postponement of military tenure.

Apart from KMCA, other major entertainment agencies including Big Hit Entertainment, Starship Entertainment, JYP Entertainment, SM Entertainment, YG Entertainment, FNC Entertainment, Warner Music Korea, Jellyfish Entertainment, Pledis Entertainment, KakaoM, Universal Music and Sony Music Entertainment Korea have also been listed as signatories in the complaint. The bill for this amendment was passed after the popular song of BTS titled Dynamite topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart. However, it will only be brought to action on June 23, i.e., six months after the passing of the bill.

KMCA also mentioned that while they do not wish to “lower the standards”, the bars that have been set today are “unrealistically high”. They claimed that they are hoping for the ministry to establish standards that can be “met and fulfilled by musicians”. There has been no statement yet from any members of BTS or other concerned authorities over this complaint. Further details on this matter are now awaited.