Kunal Ganjawala Songs From 'O Humdum' To 'What’s Going On' That 90s Kids Jammed To

Kunal Ganjawala is a pop, jazz and Bollywood singer, best known for his song Bheegey Hont Tere. The Indian playback singer has also sung in Marathi, Bengali and other official languages of India. Kunal Ganjawala began his career with singing jingles until he came to the limelight in Bollywood with the song Bheegey Hont Tere from the film Murder in 2004. Here are some of Kunal Ganjawala's best songs to jam on.

Bheegey Hont Tere

Bheegey Hont Tere was the breakthrough song of Kunal Ganjawala from the film Murder, which won the 2005 Zee Cine Award Best Playback Singer - Male and IIFA Best Male Playback Award. The film Murder was a romantic drama released in 2004. The sensual song had won many hearts with Kunal Ganjawala's rough yet subtle voice.

O Humdum Soniyo Re

O Humdum Soniyo Re is a romantic number from Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerji's movie, Saathiya. The song was composed by A. R. Rahman and lyrics were penned by Gulzar. Kunal Ganjawala's voice added more to the song and rated the song as one of his best romantic numbers. Saathiya won most of the music awards.

What’s Going On?

Kunal Ganjawala sang three songs in the romantic flick, Salaam Namaste. What's Going On was one of the famous tracks from the film. Teaming up with Sunidhi Chauhan, the singer delivered an amazing mid-night couple jam. Apart from this, Kunal Ganjawala also sang the title track of the film.

Dupatta Tera Nau Rang Da

Kunal Ganjawala's dance number Dupatta Tera Nau Rang Da is Bollywood hit from Salman Khan's film, Partner. The music was composed by Sajid-Wajid. Alongside Kunal, singers like Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal, and Suzanne D'Mello were also a part of this song. This film's soundtrack album was the year's third highest-selling.

Raat Ke Dhai Baje

Raat Ke Dhai Baje is a dance song sung by Kunal Ganjawala, Suresh Wadkar, Rekha Bhardwaj and Sunidhi Chauhan. Vishal Bhardwaj composed the music soundtrack and Gulzar wrote the lyrics. The soundtrack album received positive reviews from music critics and was rated 4.5 out of 5 by several critics. The song is embedded in Shahid Kapoor's action flick, Kaminey.

