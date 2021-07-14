LA Rapper 'Indian Red Boy' Shot In Head Thrice During Instagram LIVE Stream; Dies

A 21-year-old Los Angeles, California rapper dubbed as ‘Indian Red Boy’ was shot 3 times in the head and murdered during the LIVE Instagram streaming, resulting in his death on the spot, The Los Angeles Police Department stated in a release. Nèe Zerail Dijon Rivera was sitting in his car on July 8 in Hawthorne when he was attacked for allegedly dissing at American rapper Nipsey Hussl.

The LA rapper was targeted while he was at the 14100 block of Chadron Avenue talking to his friend on Instagram LIVE when a barrage of bullets hit him. Unconfirmed reports suggest that the former may have been killed over the Nipsey Hussle's tribute mural defacing with the paint.

Rivera can be seen bleeding in his LIVE stream as he struggles to say, “Get help” before crashing on the ground. His friend can be heard yelling in the video, “Where you at?” To which he responded “Hawthorne.” Upon arriving at the scene, the LA Police pronounced the artist dead at the scene, according to reports.

Lieutenant Ti Goetz of the Hawthorne Police Department said in a televised statement, “It appears to have been a walk-up shooting and he appears to have been targeted. He appears to be a gang member.”

Rivera's identity was confirmed by the LA County coroner, and further inspection into the matter suggests that he was a member of the Bloods gang, an African-American street gang founded in Los Angeles that is known for its rivalry with the Crips [ another African American gang in LA involved in illegal activities, notably drug dealing, theft, extortion, and murder].

Officers responded to a call of a shooting around 4:10 pm. The Los Angeles Police Department said in the press statement that upon their arrival on the location, “21-year-old male slumped in the front seat of the vehicle parked in the carport to the rear of the building. He appeared to be suffering from the multiple gunshots wound.” Los Angeles County Fire Rescue also responded to the scene. Hawthorne Homicide detectives launched a probe into the incident, and the actual cause of death is pending further investigation. The shooters have not yet been officially identified, according to Daily Breeze reporters. They fled the scene before police arrived. Goetz said that the shooting may have been gang-related. Police urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact Hawthorne police.

