Lady Gaga Says She Is 'grateful And Blessed' To Receive 9 VMA Nominations; See Post

Chromatica may evidently feature Lady Gaga's most stylised music videos to date, but the pop sensation took to Instagram and posted a no-makeup selfie to celebrate her 9 nominations in 2020 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA). Only a few hours after the nominations were announced, Gaga took to her Instagram and posted a natural face selfie along with a heartfelt caption thanking her fans. Check it out below -

Lady Gaga's celebratory no-makeup selfie

Gaga took to her Instagram and shared that she is grateful and blessed to have 9 nominations for her album Chromatica. Rain on me music video/single has also earned nominations at VMA along with other performances Gaga gave in recent times. The pop star shared that it is a difficult time for many, possibly referring to the COVID-19 pandemic, but she honours how lucky she is to have a positive day like this.

Gaga also hopes that people are too celebrating themselves during these difficult times and believes that everyone should be nominated for an award for bravery, courage and strong human sprint. In conclusion, the Shallows singer thanked her fans for the nominations.

Lady Gaga's collaboration with Ariana Grande Rain on Me has been nominated in multiple categories like Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collab, Best Pop, Best Cinematography, Best Choreography and Best Visual Effects. Besides this, Gaga is up for two other nominations for Artist of the Year and Best Quarantine Performance for Smile which she performed during the One World: Together at Home concert back in April.

The Rain on Me singer released her sixth studio album back on May 29, 2020, while being in quarantine. It was supposed to release on April 10, 2020, but was pushed ahead in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gaga also posted the same sun-kissed selfie on Twitter thanking her fans writing -

'I am so grateful and so blessed to have 9 #VMAs nominations this year for my album Chromatica, for Rain On Me, and other performances I’ve given. This is such a difficult time for people all over the world, I really honor how lucky I am to have a day like today.'

