Lady Gaga’s Best Songs To Listen To That Will Make You ‘Just Dance’

Lady Gaga has been in the music industry for more than a decade now and she is one of the most popular, successful pop-singers working today. She has won several awards, including six Grammy Awards. She has also be named the Billboard Artist of the Year and Woman of the Year. Lady Gaga has evolved herself as an artist through the years and hence, here is a trip down the memory lane.

Lady Gaga’s best songs until now

1. Bad Romance

Bad Romance was not a superhit number but brought Lady Gaga to the attention of the audience. The music video was hard to ignore and fitted perfectly into Gaga’s persona. The song became one of the most defining numbers for Lady Gaga in 2010. The song even broke the record held back then for the most number of nominations at the VMAs:

2. Poker Face

The smallest elements used in Poker Face combine to form a formula that is a representation of pop music at its best version. This is considered to be one of the best songs of Lady Gaga by most critics. The song was one of the biggest hits of 2009 and even won Gaga a Grammy Award that year. It is widely regarded as one of the most iconic songs of the 2000s even today.

3. Telephone

Lady Gaga collaborated with another pop icon, Beyonce to deliver this chartbuster. Both the queens were an absolute delight to listen to as well as watch. The song was released at a time when Lady Gaga was at the peak of a career with a prolonged streak of hit songs.

4. Just Dance

Just Dance was Lady Gaga’s debut single that paved her way into the music industry. The song was one of the chartbusters at the time of its release. The party anthem reached the number one position on various charts across the globe. If fans compare this song to any other Lady Gaga number, then it shows how she has evolved as an artist.

