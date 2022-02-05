Lata Mangeshkar Critical: Union Min Piyush Goyal Visits Singer, Conveys PM Modi's Wishes

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar has been undergoing treatment at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai for the past few weeks after she contracted COVID-19 and pneumonia. The singer's health deteriorated on Saturday following which she was put on the ventilator. Mangeshkar's sister, Asha Bhosle, also arrived at the hospital and shared that the singer's health was improving.

Now Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal also arrived at the Breach Candy Hospital and said that he was praying for Lata Mangeshkar's speedy recovery.

The Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Piyush Goyal, arrived at the Breach Candy Hospital after Lata Mangeshkar's health deteriorated. As Goyal visited the veteran singer, he told the media that he was praying for her speedy recovery.

"The prayers of the whole nation are with Lata Didi. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent wishes for her fast recovery. We all want her to be fine soon, and are praying for her long life," said Piyush Goyal.

Mumbai | I conveyed PM Modi's message to her family & wish that she will soon recover. We all wish for her speedy recovery: Union Minister Piyush Goyal after visiting Breach Candy Hospital where veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar is admit pic.twitter.com/s1RhFXNFMX — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar's health detoriates

Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the ICU ward of the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday, January 11, after she contracted the COVID-19 virus. Dr. Pratit Samdhani who is treating the 92-year-old singer interacted with the media on Saturday and said, "Singer Lata Mangeshkar is in the ICU ward. She continues to be under aggressive therapy and is tolerating the procedures well at this moment." Dr. Samdani has been sharing regular updates about the Bharat Ratna-winner's health. Fans and celebrities of the film fraternity have been praying for the Luka Chuppi artist's health since her hospitalisation.

Lata Mangeshkar has had a career spanning over 60 years and has recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. The veteran singer has sung songs in over thirty-six Indian languages and foreign languages, though primarily in Hindi and Marathi. The singer is the eldest of the other Mangeshkar sisters- Meena Khadikar, Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar, and Hridaynath Mangeshkar.