Lata Mangeshkar No More: A Look At Veteran Singer's Legacy & Decades Of Music Dominance

'Queen of melody' Lata Mangeshkar has passed away at the age of 92 in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. The singer had been undergoing treatment for the past couple of weeks after having tested positive for COVID-19. She was put on ventilator support on Saturday morning after her health deteriorated.

The news of her passing was confirmed by her sister Usha Mangeshkar. Her mortal remains will be taken to Mumbai's Shivaji Park before the last rites. Lata Mangeshkar tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalised on January 11, where she was being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors. As nation bids adieu to the legendary singer, here's a look at the legacy of India's most distinguished vocalist.

Revisiting Lata Mangeshkar's legacy

Born in 1929 in Indore in a Sikh neighbourhood, Lata Mangeshkar was the eldest one among her siblings -Meena, Asha, Usha, and Hridaynath. Her father was a musician, while her siblings are accomplished music artistes as well. She grew up listening to her father's musical talents, however, his untimely death led Lata Mangeshkar to begin work at the age of 13. Her family's close friend Master Vinayak aided her in becoming an actor and a singer.

Vasant Joglekar’s Marathi film Kiti Hasaal saw the singer get her first break, however, it didn't make the final cut. She then crooned a couple of Marathi songs before eventually moving to Mumbai in 1945.

After facing rejections and trying her luck at getting her first breakthrough song, Mangeshkar finally had to her credit Aayega aanewala, a Khemchad Prakash composition from Mahal, which made the nation go in awe of her.

In the 1950s, she collaborated with music directors like Shankar Jaikishan, Naushad Ali, S. D. Burman, Sardul Singh Kwatra, Amarnath, Husanlal, Bhagatram and Anil Biswas to deliver a casket of blockbuster tracks.

Fondly called the 'Queen of Melody', 'Lata Didi' has recorded songs in over 36 Indian and foreign languages. Some of her popular songs are Aisa Des Hai Mera, Lag Jaa Gale, Mere Mitwa Mere Meet Re, Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai, Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara, Zindagi Ki Na Toote Ladi and Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon.

She is the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Bharat Ratna, and numerous other accolades. She was also honoured with France's highest civilian honour, the Officer of the Legion of Honour in 2007.

(IMAGE: PTI)