Lata Mangeshkar's Birthday: PM Modi Pens Glowing Praise; Other Leaders Join

Social media was filled with greetings for Lata Mangeshkar as she turned 92 on Tuesday. Wishes poured in from some of the well-known celebrities. Leading the messages from the political fraternity was Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The leader hailed the legendary singer for her melodious voice, humility and passion towards Indian culture. He stated that he prayed for her 'long and healthy life.' PM Modi addressed the Luka Chuppi artist as 'Lata didi', and wrote. ' Her melodious voice reverberates across the world.' The leader also wrote that her blessings were a 'source of great strength' for him.

Birthday greetings to respected Lata Didi. Her melodious voice reverberates across the world. She is respected for her humility & passion towards Indian culture. Personally, her blessings are a source of great strength. I pray for Lata Didi’s long & healthy life. @mangeshkarlata — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2021

PM Modi celebrates his birthday in September, on 17. At that time, Lata Mangeshkar had tweeted to the leader, addressing him as 'Narendra Bhai'. "With your arrival, a new India has come to the fore. I believe that India's future will be beautiful. I pray for your long life, and good health and hope that the Almighty keeps you happy,' she had tweeted then. Along with the message, she posted a video of a Gujarati bhajan in the devotion of Lord Krishna in her voice.

Many other members of the political fraternity sent their birthday wishes to Lata Mangeshkar. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other Union Ministers like Nitin Gadkari, Jitendra Singh, Arjun Munda, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Goa CM Pramod Sawant too wished her.

Amit Shah called her the 'epitome of simplicity and humility.' He praised her for making Indian music respected across the globe. Nitin Gadkari, Himanta Biswa Sarma, addressed her by the title 'Bharat Ratna', one of the few in the country's history to be bestowed with the honour. Pramod Sawant called her the 'Nightingale of Indian Music' and 'music means Lata Ji, melody means Lata Ji' was one of the other terms for her, used by Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

सादगी व सौम्यता की प्रतिमूर्ति स्वर कोकिला आदरणीय @mangeshkarlata दीदी को जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं प्रेषित करता हूँ।



लता दीदी ने अपनी मधुर आवाज से भारतीय संगीत को पूरे विश्व में गुंजायमान किया है।



आप सदैव स्वस्थ रहें व दीर्घायु हों ऐसी ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 28, 2021

For almost three generations now, music means Lata Ji, melody means Lata Ji.



Wishing a very Happy Birthday to Sh. @mangeshkarlata ji - an embodiment of Ma Saraswati herself.



Prayers for your long life and great health. — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) September 28, 2021

As a birthday wish to @mangeshkarlata ji, I dedicate to her one of my favourite verses sung by her and written by extremely sensitive lyricist Shailendra:



ये ख़्वाब देखती हूँ मैं,

के जग पड़ी हूँ ख़्वाब से... https://t.co/5hCDXNKRxa pic.twitter.com/24g7XbREXZ — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) September 28, 2021

Heartiest wishes to the Golden Voice of India, Bharat Ratna @mangeshkarlata Ji on your birthday. You have mesmerized generations of Indians through your songs.



May Maa Kamakhya and Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva bless you with good health and a long life ahead. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 28, 2021

Lata Mangeshkar is considered among the greatest singers of Inda of all time, having rendered over 1000 songs across multiple languages. Apart from Bharat Ratna, she was also bestowed with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, and not just India, even France had awarded her the Legion of Honour.

Image: Twitter/@pib_India/PTI