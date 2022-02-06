Lata Mangeshkar's Demise: Alka Yagnik Says She's Devastated, Terms It As Personal Grief

The entire nation is mourning the unfortunate demise of Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday. She breathed her last on February 6 at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after a weeks-long battle with COVID-19. Condoling the demise of the late singing legend, renowned singer Alka Yagnik stated that she is devastated by the loss.

The singer is currently out of the country and will not be attending Lata Mangeshkar's last rites. During a conversation with ANI, Alka Yagnik said that she is currently out of the country presently and is in no frame of mind to talk just yet about this.

'I'm devastated'

She said that she is devastated terming it as personal grief. Alka condoled the demise and said, "May my dearest Didi rest in eternal peace. I will be living the rest of my life with her voice, and with the invaluable moments I shared with her, with every breath I take."

Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal mourns demise of Lata Mangeshkar

Paying tribute to the legendary singer, Sonu Nigam said, "It's a very big personal loss for me and it's very difficult to believe still, although we have to accept the eventuality, but we except people like or entities like Lata Ji to be immortal, we don't expect them to pass away. We don't want people like Lata Ji to go away because they have been a part of for three-generation, this is the fourth generation. May God bless her soul."

Shreya Ghoshal shared a picture of Lata Mangeshkar as a young girl to share that she felt shattered. "Feeling numb. Devastated. Yesterday was Saraswati Puja & today Ma took her blessed one with her. Somehow it feels that even the birds, trees & wind are silent today. Swar Kokila Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar ji your divine voice will echo till eternity. Rest in peace. Om Shanti."

