Lata Mangeshkar's Top 10 Songs: Revisit Her Legacy With Aaj Phir Jeene Ki & Lag Jaa Gale

Image: PTI
The 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday, February 6. Lata, who started her career in the 1940s has given voice to more than 25,000 songs in over 36 Indian and foreign languages. We have compiled a list of Lata Mangeshkar's best songs as a tribute to the 'Queen of Melody.'
Born on September 28, 1929, Lata began her career in the year 1942 at the young age of 13. In a career spanning over seven decades, the veteran vocalist recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films.
Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar was also the recipient of three National Film Awards, 15 Bengal Film Journalists’ Association Awards, 4 Filmfare Awards for Best Female Playback Singer, 2 Filmfare Special Awards, Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award, and many more. In 1974, she became the first Indian to perform in the Royal Albert Hall.
Honouring legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, the Government of India has announced 2-day national mourning after her demise at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. Union Home Ministry stated that the national flags across govt offices will be at half-mast for two days. The veteran singer will also be accorded a state funeral this evening at Shivaji Park in Maharashtra.
