After the Nightingale of India, singer Lata Mangeshkar, the Indian music industry recently lost another gem, the Disco King of Bollywood, Bappi Lahiri. As per the latest report by PTI, the singer passed away in a Mumbai hospital. The singer was admitted to CitiCare hospital in Juhu about a month ago. He died of OSA (Obstructive Sleep Apnea).

As per the doctors of the hospital, the singer was admitted to the hospital about a month ago. He was discharged on Monday, February 14. However, his health deteriorated due to multiple health issues, and was brought back to the hospital. The doctors at the CritiCare Hospital told PTI, "Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight."

He was 69 years old and has been survived by his wife Chitrani and two children Bappa and Rema. The singer's demise has surely left the entire country devastated. His fans are mourning his death and are praying for his soul to rest in peace.

More about the Disco King of India

Legendary singer-composer Alokesh Lahiri, popularly known as Bappi Lahiri, was born on November 27, 1952, to a Bengali family. His parents were well-known Bengali singers and his maternal uncle was legendary singer Kishore Kumar. At the age of three, Bappi Lahiri began practising music and playing tabla. He was initially trained by his parents who were also in close contact with late singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Bappi Lahiri popularised the use of synthesized disco music in Indian cinema and also sang some of his compositions. While he became popular in the Bengali cinema by delivering major box office successes, including Asha O Bhalobasha, Amar Prem. Badnam and more, the singer also spread the magic of his voice in Bollywood. The singer gave soundtracks in several blockbusters such as Disco Dancer, Sharaabi, Saaheb, Wardat, and many more.

Soon, the singer came to be known as the Disco King of Bollywood as he enthralled the audience with his superhit conversations. He was one of the legendary musicians who brought the disco culture to India and his songs still top the playlists of many music buffs.

Image: Instagram/@bappilahiri_official