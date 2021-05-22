Lil Baby Teams Up With Kirk Franklin For 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Track Titled 'We Win'

The upcoming Space Jam: A New Legacy movie will now be getting a new track which Lil Baby is doing in collaboration with Kirk Franklin. The track was released on Friday and is titled We Win. Scroll along to know other details about the song and the upcoming movie.

Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin release new track We Win

The duo's recently released track We Win will be a part of the upcoming movie Space Jam: A New Legacy’s soundtrack, which releases on June 9, 2021. The film will star NBA All-star LeBron James along with the Looney Tunes gang. The recent track will feature Baby and Franklin making a holy offering over the Just Blaze produced music. The latter will be seen directing the choir in the lead, which is then followed by two outstanding verses delivered by Baby.

A crooning choir and elements of the church can be often heard as a part of hip-hop records, but with this upcoming song, Baby will be seen doing motivational bars that explain his battles and winning over obstacles from his past. The song has melodious background scores as Baby raps and conveys his messages. The rap goes, “We will be better than ever/Made a promise we can do it together/And I ain't breaking my word/I just wish that I could fly like a bird”.

The upcoming movie is the sequel to the original Space Jam movie, which featured the NBA legend Michael Jordan. It released over 25 years ago in November 1996 and the new one releases, almost 2 months later on July 16, in theatres as well as on the streaming platform HBO Max. The cast of the movie will also include Don Cheadle, Kris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green and Zendaya among others.

The new track, We Win comes just in time as Lil Baby is prepping for the launch of his joint album with Lil Durk. The album is titled The Voice of the Heroes and was set to release on May 28, but has been postponed. A new release date has not been announced yet. Check out the new song We Win from Space Jam: A New Legacy below.

