'Little Mix' Fame Perrie Edwards Expecting First Child With Alex Oxlade Chamberlain

Black Magic singer Perrie Edwards took to Instagram on Monday, May 10, 2021, to reveal that she is pregnant with her first child with Alex Oxlade Chamberlain. The singer shared some sweet pictures and also penned a sweet note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to flood the comment section with happy messages.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Perrie Edwards announced the news on Instagram, alongside a photo of her growing baby bump with Alex's arms around her. Perrie also shared a second photo of them together beaming as Alex cradled her bump and the duo are all smiles for the camera. The singer is seen donning a black bralette along with black pants, while Alex sported a white t-shirt and dark coloured pants.

Along with the picture, the singer revealed, “So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate”. She added, "Me + Him = You 🌎♥️ We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Perrie Edwards shared the post online, fans went all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users congratulated the singer, while some were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “Arghhhhhhhh so so so happy for you both! And so bloody happy we get to go on this journey together! Love you so much”. Another user wrote, “I’M CRYING AGAIN! 😢 So happy for you both”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-chamberlain have been dating since November 2016, but they did not make their relationship public until early 2017. Perrie and Alex have been smitten on social media ever since, and she frequently cheers him on at his football matches. Perrie's announcement comes just days after fellow Little Mix member Leigh-Anne Pinnock revealed she is expecting her first child with fiance Andre Gray. The 29-year-old singer took to Instagram to share the happy news with her 6.5 million followers, cradling her baby bump in a silk green gown with a matching bralette and skirt.

Image Source: Perrie Edwards Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.