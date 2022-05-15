Little Mix Get Emotional As They Perform Together For Last Time Before Indefinite Hiatus

Fan-favourite girl band Little Mix recently performed on the final night of their Confetti tour and got emotional as they will soon be going on an indefinite hiatus. Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall took the stage at London's O2 Arena as they performed for millions of fans. The band streamed the performance online, so their fans from far and wide could watch it. The band is well-known for its foot-tapping songs including Black Magic, Wings, Wasabi, Salute, etc.

Little Mix final performance

The popular girl band donned bright outfits and turned heads as they took the stage. The group crooned some of their hit tracks that have topped charts over the years and looked stunning in their shimmering outfits with feathered trims. Perrie opted for a blue bodysuit with shining embellishments, while Leigh-Anne wore yellow and Jade wowed fans in pink. During the performance, Jade was seen in tears as she looked at the audience gathered, as per Daily Mail.

According to the publication, Perrie was ordered by her doctor not to sing as she is suffering from a throat infection, but she defied the orders and took to the stage for the group's final act for a while. She said, "There is no way I was missing out" as she took the stage with her friends and bandmates. She also said, "It’s going to be an emotional night tonight," and revealed she had a 'constant lump' in her throat. As the group got emotional, they requested the crowd to sing along with them as they crooned the song Between Us. The group shared some glimpses from their performance and thanked their fans and followers for supporting them for the last 10 years.

Although several fans and followers of the band have been heartbroken since the band announced its hiatus, they ensured them that this does not mark the end of the band. They are already discussing their next reunion, leaving fans overjoyed. They are also now expected to launch their solo careers, and fans can't wait to see what they have in store for them.

The popular band came into being in 2011 on the UK version of The X Factor and began soaring since then. They faced a few hiccups after Jesy Nelson quit the band in 2021 and they became a trio. However, they managed to pick themselves back up and released some hit numbers including Between Us.

Image: Instagram/@littlemix