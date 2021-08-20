Lizzo Addresses Bullying On Talk Show, 'Black Women Suffer From Marginalization The Most'

Truth Hurts singer Lizzo, recently, addressed the recent bullying and criticism she has faced. During an appearance on the talk show, Good Morning America, on Wednesday, the singer revealed that she is struggling to feel heard and accepted in an environment that is not always supportive. She highlighted that black women suffer from marginalisation in the entertainment industry.

Lizzo addresses bullying on the Good Morning America show

During her appearance, Lizzo addressed bullying and said that despite Black women are the innovators in the industry, "they are the ones who do suffer from the marginalization the most and the erasure the most." She admitted that without the internet or social media it is possible she would have been 'erased.' The Grammy-winner added, "But I chose to be undeniable and I chose to be loud and I chose to be great. And I’m still here."

Lizzo's sit down with GMA comes after her now-deleted emotional Instagram live session, where the singer revealed she has received 'fat-phobic' and 'racist' comments after releasing her latest single named Rumors. The song also features Cardi B. In the Instagram live session, Lizzo explained that she can handle critiques about her music, but will not accept attacks against her appearance.

She said, "Sometimes I feel like the world just don’t love me back. It’s like, it doesn’t matter how much positive energy you put into the world. You’re still going to have people who have something mean to say about you'. She further added, 'I just feel like I’m seeing negativity directed towards me in the most weirdest way, like, people saying s–t about me that just doesn’t even make sense. It’s fat-phobic and it’s racist and it’s hurtful.'"

Lizzo continued, "I’m doing this for the big black women in the future who just want to live their lives without being scrutinized or put into boxes'. Lizzo clarified that music is not meant to appease a certain demographic rather 'Everyone is invited to a Lizzo show, to a Lizzo song, to this good energy. Everyone’s invited.'"

this broke my heart y'all need to leave Lizzo alone she literally doesn't do sht to anyone wtf pic.twitter.com/oo7k8449LL — CARDITOWN ➹ (@CARDIxTOWN) August 15, 2021

Reiterating the sentiment, Lizzo on GMA said, "I don’t even mind the fat comments. I just feel like it’s unfair sometimes — the treatment that people like me receive." The singer addressed several critics who advise her that she should not let the world see her getting affected by hate. She said, "My head is always up even when I’m upset and even when I’m crying. … But I know it’s my job as an artist to reflect the times, and this shit should not fly. This shouldn’t be OK."

Lizzo revealed she does not consider being hurt to be a sign of weakness. She added that vulnerability is 'sexy' and 'extremely powerful.' She reminded herself and her fans and followers to practice self-love during tough days. According to The Hollywood Reporter, post her Instagram live session, Instagram and Facebook removed several hateful comments on her accounts.

(Image Credits: AP)