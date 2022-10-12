Lizzo Spills Beans On One Condition For Marrying Beau Myke Wright

American singer-songwriter Lizzo recently opened up about her marriage plans with boyfriend Myke Wright. The singer, in a new cover story interview with Vanity Fair, said that she is in love with Wright, but is not willing to get married to him for various reasons. "I've known him for over six years. He's everything. We're just in love. And that's it," said the 34-year-old Grammy winner star.

Lizzo talks about her marriage plans with Myke Wright

The 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready) said, "People fight for monogamy as they pray to it every day. I am not a polyamorous person, I'm not in love with multiple partners. That is not me. He's the love of my life. We are life mates." The musician continued, "Do I want to get married? If I wanted to start a business with him, I'd get married because that's when your finances come together."

She further talked about wanting to retain independence within their relationship, stating,

"How wonderful would it be to be this completely independent person and to come together to make two completely independent people? Not that whole 'You complete me, you're my other half.' No." "We're like the mirror image of each other. We're connected. But that doesn't mean I was incomplete when I met him," she concluded.

Lizzo has been publicly dating Mike Wright since March 2022, but the two have known each other for a long time. She kept her boyfriend's identity a secret until she revealed that she is dating Myke Wright in June 2022. The couple made their official red carpet debut at a "For Your Consideration" event for Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls reality competition series.

Image: Instagram/@lizzobeeating