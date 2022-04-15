Almost three years after singing sensation Lizzo dropped her landmark album, Cuz I Love You, the singer rolled out the next single from her upcoming project. After teasing fans for a long, the 33-year-old singer released the track About Damn Time on April 14 with a video and a new album announcement.

Lizzo’s upcoming album Special will drop on July 15. The new song is followed by a music video, which sees the artist break out into song and dance in a Stressed & Sexy support group. The singer had initially teased the newly launched song in March on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The song also drops right ahead of her appearance on Saturday Night Live where she is both the musical guest and host on April 16. The song and visuals remind fans that Lizzo is back and ready to tackle the world by spreading words of positivity and confidence to her fellow listeners. The Christian Breslauer-directed video starts off during a “Stressed and Sexy” support group seminar which Lizzo exits, only to immediately start popping and locking down the hallway. The groovy bassline of the track leads her to look into a mirror where she tunes into her glittery alter ego, who takes over for the remainder of the video.

The singer took to Twitter and announced that her new album Special is set to release later this year on July 15. Apart from the announcement, she even seems to share the cover of the album where she is looking stunning in a shimmery headcover. Earlier, Lizzo had teased fans about the new album in a video on Instagram.

The video showed her getting out of a limo and onto a private plane. Lizzo travelled light, leaving behind her carry-on – and the rest of her leggings. “SONG OF THE SUMMER DROPPING 4/14! (sic)” wrote Lizzo along with the video on Instagram.

Meanwhile, in In August 2021, Lizzo teamed with Cardi B to drop Rumors, a track NME described as a “brilliant return from Lizzo that combines her signature sense of fun with some well-placed spikiness” in their five-star review. The song was also a commercial success, topping the Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart while reaching No. 4 on the Hot 100.

