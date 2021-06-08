Last Updated:

Lorde's New Racy 'Solar Power' Album Cover Stirs A Storm; Fans React With Hilarious Memes

Lorde's new 'Solar Power' album cover received raving reviews from the fans as they have been waiting for it, for a long time. Have a look at the memes on it.

Written By
Sania Kader
lorde

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK


Pop artist Lorde recently announced a new album after close to four years and fans have been extremely elated about the piece of news. She recently updated her official website with her new album cover, after staying away from the limelight for over four years. The poster has become an epitome of meme ever since it was released due to its unique and explicit nature. ‘#Lorde’ and the album name, ‘#SolarPower’ have been trending on various social media platforms, not just in the US, but also in a series of other countries.

Solar Power memes take over the internet

Lorde recently announced her new album, Solar Power with an explosive cover and it has been taking the internet by storm. In the cover shared, she can be seen running around the beach in a yellow full-sleeve outfit on a sunny day. The low-angle click shows Lorde in a thin G-string while her body covers the sun, which is right above her head. The clear sky and empty beach also form some contrast in the picture while the album name, Solar Power, has been mentioned on top of the picture. The poster was launched with the famous saying “Patience is a virtue” at the bottom of the page.

Lorde fans went frenzy over the new cover and came up with innovative ways of expressing their thoughts. Most of the fans resorted to memes and jokes regarding the poster as it is unique and dramatic, according to most people. Some of the memes showcase Lorde in hilarious scenarios including a windmill field and solar panel rooftop.

READ | Juice WRLD and Nipsey Hussle to posthumously feature on Maroon 5’s new album

Some of these viral memes also expressed how excited fans are, about Lorde’s release as she has not launched an album in four years. Hilarious videos, images, and GIFs were rampantly used on Twitter and Instagram, curating a series of interesting and entertaining memes. Have a look.

READ | John Mulaney's wife Annamarie shares Olivia Rodrigo's new album 'Sour' in her IG story

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK

READ | Drake shows off his abs in new shirtless selfie, fans ask 'where is the new album'?
READ | 2pm to make a comeback this month with new album 'Must' after 5-year military hiatus

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT