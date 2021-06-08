Lorde's New Racy 'Solar Power' Album Cover Stirs A Storm; Fans React With Hilarious Memes

Pop artist Lorde recently announced a new album after close to four years and fans have been extremely elated about the piece of news. She recently updated her official website with her new album cover, after staying away from the limelight for over four years. The poster has become an epitome of meme ever since it was released due to its unique and explicit nature. ‘#Lorde’ and the album name, ‘#SolarPower’ have been trending on various social media platforms, not just in the US, but also in a series of other countries.

Solar Power memes take over the internet

Lorde recently announced her new album, Solar Power with an explosive cover and it has been taking the internet by storm. In the cover shared, she can be seen running around the beach in a yellow full-sleeve outfit on a sunny day. The low-angle click shows Lorde in a thin G-string while her body covers the sun, which is right above her head. The clear sky and empty beach also form some contrast in the picture while the album name, Solar Power, has been mentioned on top of the picture. The poster was launched with the famous saying “Patience is a virtue” at the bottom of the page.

Lorde fans went frenzy over the new cover and came up with innovative ways of expressing their thoughts. Most of the fans resorted to memes and jokes regarding the poster as it is unique and dramatic, according to most people. Some of the memes showcase Lorde in hilarious scenarios including a windmill field and solar panel rooftop.

The #SolarPower cover vs. how it'll look when I try to recreate it pic.twitter.com/Nx9PTHWCGF — omri (@Omri_Rawrlan) June 7, 2021

Some of these viral memes also expressed how excited fans are, about Lorde’s release as she has not launched an album in four years. Hilarious videos, images, and GIFs were rampantly used on Twitter and Instagram, curating a series of interesting and entertaining memes. Have a look.

Lorde is back and I'm ready to receive #SolarPower pic.twitter.com/jLMKfBlizS — Alejandro (@aljxxdro) June 7, 2021

Jack Antonoff finally emerging from the studio for his first day off in 10 years after Lorde drops Solar Power #solarpower #lorde pic.twitter.com/noMQJOWG73 — Kurtis (@kurtis_dickson) June 7, 2021

Lorde is actually coming. We're finally getting a new album after 4 years. #SolarPower pic.twitter.com/qbxsImkjuJ — Eulan (@eulanmallari) June 8, 2021

Preparing for my new personality once the new Lorde album drops 🤩 Can’t wait to be enlightened #SolarPower #lordeiscoming pic.twitter.com/KEco1vOvpG — 𝕊𝕙𝕒𝕨𝕟 ☾ 🖤☆ (@SHelmstadter) June 8, 2021

No one:



Lorde during her photoshoot of #solarpower pic.twitter.com/GIJexFExSo — fish girl (@bobtheb1232) June 7, 2021

